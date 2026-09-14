NSE IPO Opens This Week, But You Can't Buy Its Shares On NSE. Here's All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSE IPO is an OFS, funds go to selling shareholders.

Regulatory rules mandate NSE shares list solely on BSE.

Bidding quotas apply to QIB, NIB, and Retail investors.

After years of anticipation, the National Stock Exchange is finally taking the plunge into public markets. As bidding draws near, investors have plenty of questions, not least whether being an existing NSE shareholder counts for anything, and who actually pockets the money once the issue closes.

Here's what's worth knowing before you place a bid.

NSE IPO Dates

Bidding opens on Thursday, September 17, and runs through Monday, September 21. Anchor investors get first dibs a day earlier, on Wednesday, September 16. It's a tight five-day window, so any changes to your bid will need to happen fast.

The issue itself is sizeable: an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 126,436,650 equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1. At the top of the price band, that adds up to more than Rs 22,000 crore, comfortably one of this year's biggest listings.

Will NSE Earn Any Money Through The IPO?

Here's the twist many first-time applicants miss: none of that Rs 22,000 crore actually lands in NSE's own coffers. Since the entire offer is an OFS rather than a fresh issue, every rupee raised flows to the shareholders cashing out, among them State Bank of India, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited and The New India Assurance Company.

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Where Will NSE Shares List?

There's a neat regulatory quirk at play too: NSE's own shares won't trade on NSE. They'll list solely on the BSE instead. It isn't a snub, a recognised exchange simply can't list its own securities on its own platform, under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations. BSE steps in as the designated venue by default.

Does holding NSE shares already help you?

Not particularly. Current shareholders are welcome to bid, but strictly alongside everyone else, as Retail Individual Bidders, Non-Institutional Bidders or Qualified Institutional Buyers, whichever bracket they fall into. There's no shareholder-only lane, and whatever they end up holding still has to sit within the usual ownership ceilings.

NSE IPO Bidding Quotas

The share pie is split along familiar lines: up to 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers, at least 15% for Non-Institutional Bidders, and at least 35% reserved for retail investors.

Non-Institutional Bidders are further divided by ticket size. Those bidding between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, the "Small NIBs", share a third of that category's allocation, while bids above Rs 10 lakh compete for the remaining two-thirds.

There's also something in it for NSE's own staff: an Employee Reservation Portion worth up to Rs 70 crore, capped at 5% of post-offer equity, with individual employees able to apply for up to Rs 5 lakh worth of shares, discounts included, where applicable.

A retail bid, incidentally, is defined simply: any individual investor, HUFs and NRIs included, putting in Rs 2 lakh or less in total.

How To Pay?

All public bids run through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) system, which holds, rather than deducts, the money in your account until allotment. Anyone applying up to Rs 5 lakh must do so via UPI.

How much can you actually own?

SEBI keeps a tight leash here. Resident individuals can't cross 5% ownership of a recognised exchange without its explicit sign-off, certain institutions may go up to 15%, and total foreign ownership across all categories is capped at 49%.

Can you back out?

Retail investors and employees have some breathing room, bids can be revised or pulled entirely up to 5 PM on the final day. QIBs and Non-Institutional Bidders enjoy no such luxury; once in, their bids are locked.

The equity snapshot

NSE's paid-up capital stands at 2.475 billion shares of Re 1 face value each, a number that won't budge before or after the listing, since no new shares are being created.

With the countdown to opening day now underway, the NSE IPO has become one of the most closely watched events on the market calendar, with analysts already speculating on where the stock might eventually settle once it starts trading.