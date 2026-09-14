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English NewsBusinessGold Price Today: MCX Gold, Silver To Trade Only In Evening Session On Ganesh Chaturthi

Gold Price Today: MCX Gold, Silver To Trade Only In Evening Session On Ganesh Chaturthi

Gold and silver futures on MCX will only trade in the evening session from 5 pm till 11:30 pm on Monday, and will remain closed during the morning session on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Global gold prices fell, boosting Federal Reserve rate hike expectations.
  • Rising crude oil prices intensified inflation fears, weighing on gold.
  • Mideast tensions, including port seizures, exacerbated crude supply risks.

Global gold prices slipped on Monday after the US higher-than-expected inflation data raised the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this week.

Gold and silver futures on MCX will only trade in the evening session from 5 pm till 11:30 pm on Monday, and will remain closed during the morning session on Ganesh Chaturthi.

MCX gold futures expiring October stood at Rs 1,52,655, while MCX silver futures for September delivery stood at Rs 2,34,886 per kg.

Also Read : NSE IPO Opens This Week, But You Can't Buy Its Shares On NSE. Here's All You Need To Know

Spot gold was near $4,340 an ounce, falling nearly 0.2 per cent on the day and off 1.8 per cent for the week. Silver fell nearly 0.8 per cent to $64 an ounce, while platinum and palladium also declined.

Underlying inflation edged up in August as the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, surged 0.3 per cent from a month earlier, data released on Friday showed. Gold ended that session higher but was still down 1.8 per cent for the week.

Further, fears of disruption of shipping in Red Sea lanes raised supply‑risk concerns, fuelling WTI crude rally above $107 a barrel.

The heightened inflation concerns due to crude oil price rally increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike sharply higher and weighed on gold and silver.

Traders are pricing in nearly 88 per cent chance of a Fed rate hike in September, marking the institution's first rate hike in three years.

Also Read : WPI Inflation At 9.92% In August: Fuel, Food And Manufacturing Prices Show Mixed Trend

Houthi forces have seized key ports in Yemen, bordering the key coastline which underpin a large share of the world’s seaborne oil trade.

Saudi Arabia has temporarily shut its East‑West pipeline after drone attacks and a merchant vessel was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, with Iranian authorities saying one person was killed and three injured.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global gold prices fall on Monday?

Global gold prices slipped after higher-than-expected US inflation data increased the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week. This news made investors less keen on gold.

What are the MCX trading hours for gold and silver on Monday?

On Monday, MCX gold and silver futures will only trade in the evening session from 5 pm until 11:30 pm. The morning session is closed due to Ganesh Chaturthi.

What is the likelihood of a Fed rate hike in September?

Traders are currently pricing in nearly an 88% chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September. If it occurs, it would be the institution's first rate hike in three years.

How did recent inflation data impact gold prices?

The core consumer price index surged 0.3% in August, indicating higher-than-expected inflation. This data contributed to increased expectations of a Fed rate hike, which weighed on gold prices.

Published at : 14 Sep 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Ganesh Chaturthi Gold Price Today Silver Price Today MCX Gold Prices Today
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