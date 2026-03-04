US-Iran Tensions Hit Aviation: Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled, Airlines Reroute Routes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran have begun to significantly disrupt global aviation networks, forcing airlines to cancel flights, reroute aircraft and redesign schedules across key international corridors.

According to the civil aviation ministry, airlines have already cancelled hundreds of flights and are now gradually restoring limited operations while navigating restricted airspace and safety concerns.

The government says airlines are making calibrated adjustments to their schedules as they attempt to stabilise passenger movement and restore connectivity, reported PTI.

Airlines Begin Limited Flight Operations

The government said on Tuesday that airlines are taking measured steps to resume services while ensuring passenger safety. According to the civil aviation ministry, Indian carriers are planning to operate 58 flights on March 4 as part of these adjustments.

The ministry said airlines are also making special arrangements to assist stranded passengers. Carriers are deploying additional capacity where necessary and are coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities as well as Indian diplomatic missions abroad to ensure that passenger movement takes place safely and in an orderly manner.

Currently, 24 flights are being operated by Indian airlines, the ministry said in a statement. In addition, Emirates and Etihad have operated nine flights from Gulf destinations during the past 24 hours.

Authorities say these limited operations are part of a gradual effort to restore connectivity between India and destinations in the Middle East while avoiding high-risk airspace zones.

Airlines Rerouting Flights To Avoid Restricted Airspace

The ministry noted that Indian carriers have made "calibrated adjustments" to their schedules in response to the evolving situation in the region.

Long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights are now being progressively resumed through alternative routes that avoid restricted or closed airspace.

The Middle East serves as one of the world’s most critical aviation corridors, linking Asia with Europe, North America and Africa. When conflicts lead to airspace closures in this region, airlines are forced to take longer routes, increasing both operational complexity and travel times.

Such diversions also affect aircraft scheduling, fuel planning and crew deployment, making it more difficult for airlines to maintain normal operations.

Flight Cancellations Mount Across Airlines

Despite the gradual resumption of limited services, cancellations have continued to mount as the crisis persists.

According to the civil aviation ministry, 1,221 flights operated by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign airlines have been cancelled so far due to the ongoing Middle East situation.

The data also shows that 104 international flights operated by Indian carriers were cancelled on Tuesday alone.

Over the past three days, the disruption has intensified, with 1,117 international flights cancelled since February 28, reflecting the scale of the aviation disruption triggered by the crisis.

Officials said the ministry is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining constant contact with airlines to assess operational developments.

Government Monitoring Ticket Prices

As flight cancellations increase and capacity remains limited, authorities have also stepped in to ensure that ticket prices remain stable.

The civil aviation ministry said it is closely monitoring airfares to prevent any abnormal rise in ticket prices during this period of disruption.

Officials noted that airlines have been instructed to maintain transparent communication with passengers and comply with regulatory guidelines related to refunds, rescheduling and passenger assistance.

The ministry said the goal is to ensure that travellers affected by cancellations or delays are supported adequately while airlines work to stabilise schedules.

Coordination Across Government And Airlines

Authorities said the response to the crisis involves coordination across multiple institutions.

The civil aviation ministry said it is working closely with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities and the external affairs ministry to ensure safe aviation operations and facilitate passenger movement.

This coordination is also aimed at supporting stranded passengers abroad and ensuring that flight services are restored in a phased and orderly manner.

Officials added that the situation continues to evolve and airlines may further adjust schedules depending on operational constraints and developments in the region.

Air India Extends Suspension Of Several Routes

Meanwhile, Air India has extended the suspension of most of its flights to and from several Middle Eastern destinations.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the airline said that due to the continuing situation in the region, most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar will remain suspended until 23:59 IST on March 4, 2026.

The airline added that it will continue to monitor developments in the region closely and assess further operational decisions based on the evolving security environment.