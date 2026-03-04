Grocery Shopping Getting Expensive? Follow These 5 Money-Saving Tips

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A simple grocery run has started to feel more expensive, with essentials like vegetables, edible oils, milk and packaged staples seeing periodic price increases. For most households, groceries are among the largest monthly expenses after rent and EMIs. While prices may stabilise occasionally, they rarely fall back significantly, making smarter buying habits essential to keep spending under control.

Plan before you shop



Impulse buying adds up quickly. Planning helps control it. Prepare a weekly meal plan. Check what is already available at home. Make a clear shopping list and stick to it. This reduces duplicate purchases and food waste. Planning also ensures better use of ingredients. Leftovers can be reused creatively. Cooked rice, for instance, can be turned into a simple lunch the next day. Small adjustments across weeks can lower overall expenses.

Compare prices, but buy wisely



Grocery prices vary across neighbourhood stores, supermarkets, and online platforms. Comparing rates can help, especially for staples. Local markets often offer better prices on fresh produce. Retail chains may provide discounts on bulk packs. However, buying in bulk works only if the items are used completely. Stocking up on non-perishables like pulses, flour, or cleaning products during genuine discounts can reduce future spending.

Choose seasonal and local produce



Seasonal fruits and vegetables are usually more affordable because the supply is higher. Off-season produce often costs more due to storage and transport expenses. Adjusting your menu according to what is in season keeps costs in check. It also improves freshness and variety in meals. Flexibility in food choices helps manage bills without affecting nutrition.

Cut back on premium convenience



Packaged and ready-to-eat items typically cost more than basic ingredients. Pre-cut vegetables, branded mixes and convenience foods carry added processing and packaging costs. Switching to whole produce and home cooking can bring down expenses. Store brands are often priced lower than well-known labels and may offer similar quality. Reviewing small daily habits such as takeaway beverages or snack purchases can also open areas to save.

Set a clear grocery budget



A well-defined budget creates awareness. Decide a realistic monthly grocery limit based on household size and income and track spending weekly. If expenses rise mid-month, adjust quickly rather than discarding the plan.

Digital payment apps and expense trackers make monitoring easier. Reviewing spending patterns every few months helps identify avoidable costs. It also reduces the risk of overpaying or falling for misleading “discount” offers that may not provide real savings. Staying alert protects both money and value.

Rising grocery prices is a reality, but careful planning can help reduce the impact. The goal is not to make extreme cuts but to spend smarter. With improving habits, savings also follow. Over time, these small, consistent steps help protect the household budget without compromising daily needs.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)