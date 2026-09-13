US H-2B Visa Cap Full: Does It Affect Indians? Here’s What Foreign Workers Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US H-2B visa cap reached for early 2027 jobs.

H-2B visas target temporary non-agricultural work; not Indian priority.

Another 33,000 visas available for employment beginning April 2027.

The US has reached its H-2B visa limit for the first half of fiscal year 2027, closing the regular application window for temporary foreign workers whose jobs are due to begin before April 1 next year.

The development is more relevant to workers from countries covered by the H-2B programme than to Indians. India is generally not included in the US list of countries whose citizens can participate in the scheme, although a limited exception exists where the US government determines that a worker's presence would be in the country's interest.

USCIS Confirms First-Half Quota Is Full

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it received enough applications to allocate all 33,000 H-2B visas available for employment beginning between October 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, reported The Financial Express.

September 4, 2026, was the final date for employers to submit applications subject to the numerical limit. Applications received after that date will be rejected if they are covered by the cap.

The H-2B programme itself continues into the second half of the fiscal year, when a separate allocation applies.

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A Visa Route For Temporary, Non-Farm Jobs

H-2B visas are intended for temporary, non-agricultural employment in the US.

The programme is used by employers whose staffing needs increase at particular times of the year. Hotels, resorts, restaurants, landscaping businesses and seafood companies are among the industries that use H-2B workers.

The visa is employer-linked and is subject to programme requirements, so nationality alone does not provide access.

H-2B is also separate from the H-1B programme. While H-1B is primarily used to employ foreign professionals in specialised occupations, H-2B covers temporary non-agricultural work.

What Does The Cap Mean For Workers?

The US normally permits 66,000 H-2B workers each fiscal year. The allocation is split into two 33,000-visa periods.

The first covers employment beginning between October 1 and March 31. The second applies to jobs starting between April 1 and September 30.

With the first allocation now filled, workers seeking positions covered by that period cannot use the regular quota. Employers hiring for the later period can apply under the separate allocation.

Some categories are not counted towards the numerical limit. These include certain workers who have already been counted against the cap and are extending their stay or changing employers. Certain fish roe processing workers, along with workers in specified jobs in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, can also fall outside the cap.

Why The Impact On Indians Is Limited

For Indian nationals, H-2B is not a major US immigration route because India is generally outside the programme's designated-country framework.

The exception for nationals of non-designated countries is limited and depends on the US government determining that the individual's participation would be in the US interest.

This means that most Indians looking at US employment opportunities are more likely to be concerned with other routes. H-1B visas, student pathways and family-based immigration are more significant channels for Indian migration to the country.

An increase in the H-2B quota, therefore, would not by itself make the programme broadly available to Indian workers.

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Workers From Some South Asian Countries Face A Different Picture

The situation is more relevant for nationals of South Asian countries included in the US government's H-2B eligible-country list.

For these workers, the full first-half allocation means the regular route is no longer available for jobs beginning during the October-March period.

They would still need an eligible US employer and must meet the programme's other conditions. Recruitment agents also cannot create additional visa slots once the statutory allocation has been reached.

More Visas Could Be Added, But It Is Not Automatic

The standard annual limit is not necessarily the final number of H-2B workers permitted in a fiscal year.

The US government has previously authorised additional H-2B visas when employers reported labour shortages. Any such increase, however, requires a separate government decision.

For fiscal 2027, the next immediate source of visas is the 33,000 allocation covering employment beginning from April 1.

Whether supplementary visas are made available will depend on a subsequent decision by the US government.

Wider US Immigration Changes

The H-2B cap has been reached as the Trump administration pursues changes across the US immigration system.

One proposed measure could alter the 60-day grace period currently available to H-1B and certain other employment visa holders after they lose their jobs. Eligible workers generally use the period to find another employer, change their immigration status or prepare to leave the US.

The proposal has particular relevance for Indian professionals, who make up a large share of the H-1B workforce.

The administration has also increased scrutiny of visa applicants and strengthened immigration enforcement, adding to uncertainty for foreign nationals planning to study, work or settle in the US.

For Indian workers, these wider changes to employment-based immigration are likely to be more consequential than the H-2B cap itself.