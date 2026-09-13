HDFC Bank MD & CEO Change: Who Could Succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan? 2 Names Sent To RBI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bank board sent two CEO candidates for RBI approval.

CEO Jagdishan not reapplying; new executive directors appointed.

New director role created, following bank's governance developments.

HDFC Bank has begun the final stage of its leadership transition, with the lender's board approving two candidates for the managing director and chief executive officer's post and forwarding their names to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The board has ranked the two candidates in order of preference and submitted the proposed remuneration for a three-year term along with their names. HDFC Bank, however, has not revealed who the candidates are, reported Business Standard.

The development is part of a wider set of board-level decisions approved by the bank, including the appointment of Jimmy Tata as executive director and the creation of an additional whole-time director position.

New CEO Appointment Awaits RBI Approval

The two candidates were selected following recommendations from HDFC Bank's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The RBI's approval will be required before the new MD and CEO can take charge. The process follows incumbent chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision not to seek another term.

Jagdishan informed the board last month that he would not pursue reappointment. He became HDFC Bank's MD and CEO in October 2020, succeeding Aditya Puri, and was reappointed in 2023. His current term is due to end on October 26.

Several names had previously been reported as potential contenders for the position. These include Kaizad Bharucha, HDFC Bank's deputy managing director since 2023, along with Anup Bagchi, MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; Rajiv Sabharwal, MD and CEO of Tata Capital; and Pralay Mondal, MD and CEO of CSB Bank.

HDFC Bank, along with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, is classified by the RBI as a systemically important bank and is subject to higher capital requirements.

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Board Adds Another Whole-Time Director Position

As part of the latest board decisions, HDFC Bank has approved the creation of an additional whole-time director role.

This will take the number of whole-time directors at the lender to four, apart from the MD and CEO. The bank said the new position will be filled in consultation with the incoming MD and CEO after the successor assumes office.

The board has also approved the reappointment of V. Srinivasa Rangan as a whole-time director, with the designation of executive director.

Rangan's reappointment, along with his remuneration, will be for one year from November 23, 2026, to November 22, 2027.

Jimmy Tata Appointed Executive Director

The board has separately approved Jimmy Tata's appointment as an executive director for three years from the date of RBI approval, or for another period specified by the central bank.

Tata currently serves as HDFC Bank's chief credit officer and has been with the lender since 1994. He joined the bank as a relationship manager in its Corporate Banking Department and subsequently became head of the department.

He was appointed chief risk officer of HDFC Bank in June 2013.

Leadership Transition Follows Governance-Related Developments

The succession exercise comes after a series of developments concerning governance and internal processes at the bank.

In March, Atanu Chakraborty stepped down as HDFC Bank's part-time chairman. At the time, Chakraborty said certain "happenings and practices" at the lender were not consistent with his values and ethics.

The bank later conducted a legal review of the allegations and found no basis for them.

HDFC Bank's Dubai International Financial Centre branch also faced action from the Dubai Financial Services Authority in September last year. The regulator barred the branch from onboarding new clients over alleged mis-selling of AT1 bonds to investors.

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Internal Probe Into Rs 45 Crore MSRDC Payment

Another issue involved a payment made to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

An internal investigation found that around Rs 45 crore paid to MSRDC as "differential interest" had been classified as marketing expenses.

Following the investigation, HDFC Bank issued warning letters and imposed a Rs 1 lakh monetary penalty on three senior executives: Jagdishan, CFO Srinivasa Vaidyanathan and Arvind Vohra, group head of retail assets.

The action followed a review by a special disciplinary committee of independent directors into an arrangement between the bank and MSRDC for garnering deposits in 2017 and 2021.

With the CEO succession now before the RBI and additional board-level appointments being made, HDFC Bank is preparing for a change in its top leadership as Jagdishan's second term approaches its October end.