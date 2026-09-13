‘Can't Bully Iran Into Surrender’: Pezeshkian Hits Out At US, Israel Over Attacks On Civilians

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian President Pezeshkian rejected external pressure, questioned targeting civilians.

He denied pursuing nuclear weapons, affirming adherence to NPT rules.

Pezeshkian stated direct US talks remain difficult due to trust.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday said Iran would not surrender to pressure from the US and Israel, saying Iran would not be forced into submission and questioning why civilian infrastructure and essential supplies were being targeted instead of military forces.

“If Americans are warriors, let them face our valiant military forces. Why wage war on civilian infrastructure, food supplies, and livelihoods?” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.



“If they're human, why deny people access to water, food, and medicine? Our people can't be bullied into submission. Iran won't surrender,” he added.

Pezeshkian, who is in India to attend the BRICS Summit, also rejected allegations that Tehran was pursuing nuclear weapons, saying Iran's nuclear activities had remained within internationally recognised rules.

‘Iran’s Nuclear Programme Was Within International Rules’

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Pezeshkian also dismissed allegations that Tehran was pursuing nuclear weapons and said Iran remained willing to negotiate on the issue within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Pezeshkian said Iran's nuclear activities had been conducted within internationally recognised rules and pointed to its membership of the NPT.

“If we were seeking nuclear weapons, we wouldn't have become a member of NPT. Now they are bringing about alibis and pretexts to attack our soil,” he said.

He further said Iran's nuclear programme had been subjected to extensive international monitoring and that Tehran remained ready to negotiate on nuclear issues within the NPT framework.

Pezeshkian said Iran was ready to resume negotiations on the nuclear issue but ruled out an immediate return to direct talks with the US, citing a severe loss of trust between the two countries.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Putin And Xi Hold Hands At BRICS Summit; Send Strong Unity Message

‘Very Difficult’ To Resume Direct Talks With Trump

Pezeshkian said direct negotiations with US President Donald Trump would be particularly difficult following the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the first day of the war that began on February 28.

“They have martyred our leader on what basis? It is very difficult for our society,” Pezeshkian said, arguing that Iranian society could not be expected to immediately return to direct negotiations after the assassination of its leader.

Asked whether Tehran would agree to direct talks with Trump without preconditions, Pezeshkian said Iran could not take such a decision immediately.

He claimed that Tehran had subsequently reached an understanding with the US and signed a memorandum of understanding, but alleged that Washington later abandoned the agreement.

Pezeshkian said Iran's position remained that sanctions should be lifted and that the US should stop attacking the country.

Pezeshkian Meets UAE Crown Prince

Separately, Pezeshkian held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Saturday, according to the Iranian embassy.

The meeting came amid severe strain in relations between Iran and the UAE after Iran targeted several US bases in the UAE in recent months as part of its retaliation for US attacks on Iranian installations.

The meeting also came amid reports that Iran plans to meet members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iraq in Oman on September 14 to discuss an agreement on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

It would be the first such meeting since the start of the West Asia conflict.

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit: Delhi Declaration Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls For Zero Tolerance On Terror

Iran Maintains Nuclear Negotiation Position

Pezeshkian's remarks came as Iran continued to reject allegations that its nuclear programme was aimed at developing weapons.

While ruling out an immediate return to direct talks with Washington, he said Tehran was ready to resume negotiations within the NPT framework.

He also reiterated Iran's demand for sanctions to be lifted and for the US to stop attacking the country.