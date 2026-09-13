Iran, Oman Agree On New Entry, Exit Routes For Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran, Oman agree on new Strait of Hormuz routes details.

Iranian President says BRICS counters US unilateral sanctions regime.

BRICS declaration calls for dialogue, restraint in West Asia.

Iran and Oman have agreed on details of new entry and exit routes for the Strait of Hormuz and will brief Gulf countries on the arrangement at a regional meeting in Muscat on Monday, Iranian officials said, according to Xinhua News.

The understanding was reached after consultations between the Iranian and Omani sides, with the details of the proposed routes set to be presented to Gulf countries at the meeting.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the strategic waterway remaining a major focus of regional and international attention.

Pezeshkian Says BRICS Must Counter US Sanctions

The developments around the Strait of Hormuz came as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking to India Today on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, said the grouping was created to counter what he described as the United States' “unilateral sanctions regime”.

“The objective of BRICS and what we have come here for is that, regarding the trend which has begun by the US and, you know, actually it sanctions any country it wishes. On the other hand, the BRICS intention is to break this kind of totalitarianism. That is why BRICS was developed,” Pezeshkian said.

He said BRICS members should develop alternative forms of trade and cooperation that remain independent of sanctions imposed by individual countries.

“We're supposed to change the type of interactions and the type of trade and cooperation, regardless of and independent of the fact that one country may be, you know, at whim to sanction other countries,” he said.

Pezeshkian said BRICS members should support one another in confronting unilateralism.

“We are here to help each other and to support each other so that this unilateralism can be fought against,” he said, adding that the objective was to “derail America from this unilateralism”.

ALSO READ: ‘Can't Bully Iran Into Surrender’: Pezeshkian Hits Out At US, Israel Over Attacks On Civilians

BRICS Reaches Consensus On West Asia

Meanwhile, BRICS countries reached a consensus on the situation in West Asia, with dialogue and diplomacy emerging as the guiding principles for addressing conflicts, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sudhakar Dalela said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the BRICS Leaders' Summit, Dalela said the grouping's diverse development experiences and economic systems required space for members to discuss their respective national positions before reaching consensus.

“I would say that within the BRICS and in the preparation for the BRICS summit, we have been discussing these issues for some time, and I think it is the essence of the BRICS view is captured in para 28 of the New Delhi Declaration,” he said.

Dalela said India, as BRICS chair, had provided a forum for transparent discussions in which members could express their national perspectives before working towards areas of consensus.

“I would say that we are very happy that we have an agreed approach on West Asia, and the centrepiece of that approach is that we all believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be the guiding parameter for addressing any conflict, any situation that requires a solution, and that is the only way to build lasting peace, security, and stability in any part of the world,” he said.

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping Skips PM Modi's BRICS Gala Dinner In Delhi; Reason For Absence Unclear

New Delhi Declaration Calls For Restraint

Dalela's remarks came after BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation.

BRICS countries urged the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

The declaration also stressed the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law.

It expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stressing that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld even during armed conflicts.