Shreyas Iyer Gives Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update Ahead Of Afghanistan 1st T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah returns to India's T20I side after injury.

Captain Shreyas Iyer emphasizes Bumrah needs regular match practice.

Bumrah is determined to perform and focused on team championships.

Ishan Kishan expected fit; Sundar, Reddy also return from injury.

India vs Afghanistan: Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to India’s T20I side against Afghanistan, but captain Shreyas Iyer believes the fast bowler will need regular game time to regain confidence and match sharpness after his injury layoff.

India face Afghanistan in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Bumrah’s return is a major boost for the team ahead of the Asian Games and next year’s ODI World Cup.

Iyer Says Bumrah Needs Match Time

Speaking ahead of the series opener, Iyer said Bumrah’s experience will be valuable, but the pacer needs competitive cricket after spending time away from the international game.

“As a player who comes out of an injury, it’s important that he gets game time. You need that sort of confidence when you’re coming into the game,” Iyer said.

“He has played so much cricket over the years and is immensely experienced. But if you ask me as an individual coming out of an injury, I would want more game time and confidence leading up to a tournament,” he added.

Bumrah was included in India’s squad subject to fitness clearance after missing recent international fixtures because of a recurring left-knee injury.

Bumrah Determined To Make Impact

Iyer also revealed that he had spoken to Bumrah and said the pacer was focused on making a strong comeback.

“I interacted with him yesterday, and he’s in that mindset where he wants to come and perform for the team and see to it that we win championships,” the India captain said.

Bumrah bowled at full intensity during India’s training sessions in Delhi and appears likely to feature in the opening T20I.

Ishan Kishan Expected To Be Fit

Iyer also provided an update on Ishan Kishan, who picked up a minor niggle during practice.

The captain said Kishan was comfortable after receiving rest and was expected to recover in time for the match. Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also returned from recent injury concerns and completed high-intensity training sessions.

India will play Afghanistan in three T20Is in New Delhi, with the remaining matches scheduled for September 15 and 17.