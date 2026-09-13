Tata Sons IPO Is Back In Focus: RBI Rejects Exemption Request, What You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI rejected Tata Sons' request, mandating a stock market listing.

Tata Sons previously sought de-registration to avoid this requirement.

Shareholders divided over listing amid leadership transition.

The long-running uncertainty over Tata Sons' stock market listing has now been resolved, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejecting the company's request to exit the core investment company (CIC) framework.

In a letter dated September 11, 2026, the central bank turned down Tata Sons' application for voluntary surrender of its registration as a CIC, reported Business Standard. Citing a source in the know, the report noted that the RBI after considering the application, found that it “cannot be acceded to”.

The decision means Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, will have to proceed with a public listing.

Why Tata Sons Wanted To Avoid A Listing

The regulatory issue dates back to September 2022, when the RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC).

As part of that classification, the central bank required the company to list within three years. The deadline expired in September 2025, but Tata Sons remained unlisted.

Tata Sons subsequently sought an alternative route. In 2024, after becoming debt-free, it applied to surrender its certificate of registration as a CIC.

That application remained pending with the RBI. Even when the central bank included Tata Sons again in its list of upper-layer NBFCs in August 2026, it said the company's CIC deregistration request was still being examined.

The August communication had said the inclusion was “without prejudice” to the eventual decision on the pending application. The RBI has now rejected that application.

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Tata Trusts And Shapoorji Pallonji Differ On Listing

The listing question has also divided Tata Sons' major shareholders.

Tata Trusts, the company's largest shareholder with a 66 per cent stake, has been opposed to a public listing. According to sources, the Trusts passed a resolution on the matter last year and wanted Tata Sons to approach the central government and RBI to resist the listing.

Shapoorji Pallonji, the second-largest shareholder, supports a stock market listing. Sources said a public listing would give it an opportunity to partially dilute its stake and raise funds for its debt-laden business.

Tata Sons' current position on the listing is not in the public domain.

The disagreement over the issue has made the proposed listing a contentious matter within the group's ownership structure.

Listing Issue Surfaces Amid Tata Sons Leadership Changes

The RBI's decision also comes against the backdrop of uncertainty over the leadership of Tata Sons.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran informed the board last month that he would not seek a third term after his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

In his communication, Chandrasekaran said one board member had opposed his reappointment and that the issue had remained unresolved for six months.

The question of his continuation had already been discussed at a Tata Sons board meeting in February. According to earlier reports, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata had raised concerns about the performance of some Tata Group companies during that meeting.

Media reports said the Tata Sons listing question subsequently became one of the contentious issues in the wider leadership discussions.

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What A Public Listing Could Mean For Tata Sons

A listing of Tata Sons has been viewed by some as a move that could improve transparency in the group's corporate governance structure.

It could also provide the holding company with an avenue to raise capital for projects requiring significant investment, including electronics manufacturing and semiconductors.

However, the proposal has faced opposition from some long-standing members of the group. N A Soonawala, a veteran of the Tata Group, has argued strongly against listing Tata Sons.

His objection centres on the view that bringing the holding company to the public market could alter the structure that has existed for more than a century and dilute the group's philanthropic objective.