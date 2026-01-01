×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessExplained: What December’s UPI Numbers Reveal About India’s Digital Payments Boom

Explained: What December’s UPI Numbers Reveal About India’s Digital Payments Boom

Average daily transaction amount in December stood at Rs 90,217 crore, up from Rs 87,721 crore in November, the NPCI data showed.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The unified payments interface (UPI) saw 29 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 21.63 billion in the month of December — along with registering 20 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 27.97 lakh crore, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed on Thursday.

Month-wise, the UPI transaction count as well as amount grew significantly too.

Average daily transaction amount in December stood at Rs 90,217 crore, up from Rs 87,721 crore in November, the NPCI data showed.

The month of December recorded 698 million average daily transaction counts, up from 682 million registered in November.

In November, the UPI saw 32 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.47 billion — along with registering 22 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 26.32 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, monthly transactions via instant money transfer (IMPS) stood at 6.62 lakh crore in December, up 10 per cent on-year and increased from 6.15 lakh crore in November.

The IMPS transaction count came at 380 million, up from 369 million in November. Daily transaction amount via IMPS stood at Rs 21,269 crore, up from Rs 20,506 crore in November.

According to a recent report, India reached 709 million active UPI QRs, marking a 21 per cent increase since July 2024. Dense QR acceptance across kiranas, pharmacies, transport hubs, and rural markets has made scan-and-pay the default payment mode nationwide, according to the report by Worldline India.

Person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions continued to outpace person-to-person (P2P), reflecting UPI’s dominance in everyday retail payments.

P2M transactions were up 35 per cent to 37.46 billion transactions while P2P transactions rose 29 per cent to 21.65 billion transactions, the report had said. The average ticket size declined to Rs 1,262 (from Rs 1,363), highlighting increased usage for micro-transactions such as mobility, food, healthcare essentials, and hyperlocal commerce.

Notably, India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has played a transformational role in enabling universal access to services, bridging urban–rural gaps and strengthening the country’s position as a global digital powerhouse.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Digital Payments UPI Digital Payments Boom Upi Numbers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
World
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader
World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Cricket
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
Advertisement

Videos

New Year 2026: From Kiribati to Kanyakumari, New Year 2026 Welcomed with Grand Celebrations
Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India's Reform Renaissance: How 2025 Marked The Final Break From The Control-State Mindset
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget