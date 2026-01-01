IGL Cuts PNG Prices From January 1: What Cheaper Piped Gas Means For Delhi-NCR Homes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the country’s largest city gas retailer, has ushered in the New Year with some relief for households in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

From January 1, domestic consumers using piped natural gas (PNG) for cooking will pay less, after the company announced a reduction of Rs 0.70 per standard cubic metre (scm) in retail prices, reported IANS.

The decision, announced by IGL in a post on X, comes close on the heels of a major policy change by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), which has restructured pipeline tariffs to make the transportation of natural gas cheaper and more uniform across the country.

While the per-unit cut may appear modest, it signals a broader shift aimed at making cleaner energy more affordable for households as India heads into 2026.

What Are the New PNG Prices?

Following the revision, the price of domestic piped natural gas in Delhi will stand at Rs 47.89 per scm. Consumers in Gurugram will pay Rs 46.70 per scm, while households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be charged Rs 47.76 per scm.

IGL said the revised rates will come into effect from January 1. The reduction applies specifically to household PNG used for cooking, which has steadily gained popularity as a cleaner and more convenient alternative to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in urban homes.

Why Has IGL Reduced Prices Now?

The immediate trigger for the price cut is the PNGRB’s recent overhaul of pipeline tariffs. On December 16, the regulator announced a rationalised tariff structure for natural gas pipelines, a move that directly lowers the cost of transporting gas from production centres to consumers.

Under the new framework, which kicks in from January 1, 2026, the number of distance-based tariff zones has been reduced from three to two - up to 300 km and beyond. More importantly, a single lower Zone-1 rate of around Rs 54 per million British thermal unit will now apply nationwide for compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic PNG customers, irrespective of their distance from the gas source.

According to PNGRB, the revised system makes natural gas transportation “simpler, fairer and more cost-effective” for both consumers and city gas distribution companies.

How the Tariff Change Benefits Consumers

Until now, transportation costs varied depending on how far a city was from the gas source, often leading to higher prices for consumers in certain regions. By applying a uniform, lower rate for domestic PNG and CNG customers, the new tariff structure helps reduce these disparities.

For IGL, which supplies gas to millions of households across Delhi-NCR, the lower transportation cost has created room to pass on some of the savings to end-users. The Rs 0.70 per scm reduction reflects this pass-through.

What This Means for Delhi-NCR Residents

For households already connected to PNG, the price cut translates into marginally lower cooking costs from the New Year. For those yet to switch, stable or falling prices could make PNG a more attractive option compared to alternatives.

The timing is also notable. With inflation easing but household budgets still under pressure, any reduction in recurring utility expenses is likely to be welcomed. Moreover, the move aligns with broader government efforts to encourage the adoption of natural gas as a transition fuel in India’s energy landscape.