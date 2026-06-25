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HomeBusinessThe Power Of Staying Invested: Small-Cap Funds That Delivered Up To 583% Returns In A Decade

The Power Of Staying Invested: Small-Cap Funds That Delivered Up To 583% Returns In A Decade

Within the equity mutual fund universe, Small-Cap funds have emerged as a preferred choice for investors willing to take on higher risk in pursuit of stronger returns.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
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  • A Rs 1 lakh investment grew past five lakh in top funds.

India's Mutual Fund industry has expanded rapidly over the past decade as investors increasingly move beyond traditional savings instruments in search of higher long-term returns. Growing financial awareness, easier access to investment platforms and rising participation in equity markets have contributed to this shift.

Within the equity mutual fund universe, Small-Cap funds have emerged as a preferred choice for investors willing to take on higher risk in pursuit of stronger returns. These schemes invest in smaller listed companies that often have significant growth potential.

While the category is known for its volatility, it has also been one of the strongest performers over longer investment horizons.

Also Read: Why Do Couples Fight Over Savings? One Goal, Two Expectations, Endless Arguments

The risk-reward trade-off is evident in the performance of several small-cap funds over the past decade.

Data as of June 23, 2026 shows that a one-time investment of Rs 1 lakh in some of the leading schemes 10 years ago would have grown to more than Rs 5 lakh today.

Here is a look at the top five small-cap mutual funds based on 10-year lump sum returns.

Top 5 Small-Cap Mutual Funds Based on 10-Year Lump Sum Returns

Fund Invested Amount (Rs) Current Value (Rs) Annualised Return (per cent) Absolute Return (per cent)

Nippon India Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 6,82,819 21.17 582.82

Quant Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 6,08,031 19.77 508.03

HSBC Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 5,58,369 18.75 458.37

Axis Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 5,48,916 18.55 448.92

SBI Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 5,35,904 18.27 435.90

“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which small-cap fund showed the highest 10-year lump sum return according to the data?

The Nippon India Small Cap Fund had the highest return. A Rs 1 lakh investment grew to Rs 6,82,819, achieving an absolute return of 582.82%.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mutual Funds SIP Investment Long-Term Investing Nippon India Small Cap Fund Quant Small Cap Fund SBI Small Cap Fund
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