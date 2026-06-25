The Power Of Staying Invested: Small-Cap Funds That Delivered Up To 583% Returns In A Decade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A Rs 1 lakh investment grew past five lakh in top funds.

India's Mutual Fund industry has expanded rapidly over the past decade as investors increasingly move beyond traditional savings instruments in search of higher long-term returns. Growing financial awareness, easier access to investment platforms and rising participation in equity markets have contributed to this shift.

Within the equity mutual fund universe, Small-Cap funds have emerged as a preferred choice for investors willing to take on higher risk in pursuit of stronger returns. These schemes invest in smaller listed companies that often have significant growth potential.

While the category is known for its volatility, it has also been one of the strongest performers over longer investment horizons.

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The risk-reward trade-off is evident in the performance of several small-cap funds over the past decade.

Data as of June 23, 2026 shows that a one-time investment of Rs 1 lakh in some of the leading schemes 10 years ago would have grown to more than Rs 5 lakh today.

Here is a look at the top five small-cap mutual funds based on 10-year lump sum returns.

Top 5 Small-Cap Mutual Funds Based on 10-Year Lump Sum Returns

Fund Invested Amount (Rs) Current Value (Rs) Annualised Return (per cent) Absolute Return (per cent)

Nippon India Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 6,82,819 21.17 582.82

Quant Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 6,08,031 19.77 508.03

HSBC Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 5,58,369 18.75 458.37

Axis Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 5,48,916 18.55 448.92

SBI Small Cap Fund 1,00,000 5,35,904 18.27 435.90

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