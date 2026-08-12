India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessStock Markets Fall As Sensex Declines Over 260 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500

Stock Markets Fall As Sensex Declines Over 260 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500

Indian markets continued to move sideways as rising Brent crude prices and renewed uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict restrained hopes of an upside breakout.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian indices declined Wednesday; Sensex fell 260 points.
  • Rising Brent crude, US-Iran tensions restrained markets.
  • Asian markets mixed; US cautious before consumer data.

The Indian benchmark indices declined on Wednesday as the Sensex fell over 260 points to close trade at 77,889 and the Nifty closed 35 points lower to end at 24,435 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex opened in green, climbing close to 100 points and tested 78,250, while the NSE Nifty50 fell a little over 20 points and touched 24,450, as of 9:15 AM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, UltraCement, PowerGrid and Reliance. Meanwhile, the laggards included Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Titan.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.29 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 rose 0.37 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index fell 1.54 per cent and the Nifty PSU Bank rose 2.05 per cent.

Brent Crude Crosses $89 

Indian markets continued to move sideways as rising Brent crude prices and renewed uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict restrained hopes of an upside breakout. Brent crude has again crossed the USD 89-a-barrel level, adding to pressure on the domestic market.

"The market is defying a breakout on the upside and is moving sideways. The principal factor restraining a rally is the strengthening Brent crude which has again moved above USD 89 level. The off and on in the US-Iran skirmishes continues with the latest attack by US military on a Panama-flagged container ship," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian markets saw mixed trading on Wednesday. South Korea's KOSPI jumped 4.59 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index also traded higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, quoted lower.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

ASLO READ: N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Tata Group Stocks Fall, TCS Down Nearly 4%

Wall Street Cues Remain Subdued

Overnight signals from Wall Street remained cautious ahead of the US consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday and amid the continued stalemate between Washington and Tehran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each declining about 0.3 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6 per cent, as investors turned cautious ahead of Wednesday's US consumer price inflation data and amid the continuing stalemate between Washington and Tehran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

FIIs Remain Net Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 258.55 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 388.19 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 78,154.25. The Nifty declined 112.10 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 24,471.70.

ALSO READ: Retired But Didn’t Withdraw EPF? Know When Your Savings Stop Earning Interest

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?

The Sensex fell over 260 points, closing at 77,889, while the Nifty closed 35 points lower at 24,435. Both indices saw declines by the end of Wednesday's trading.

What factors influenced the Indian market's sideways movement?

Rising Brent crude prices, which crossed $89, and renewed uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict contributed to the sideways movement. This restrained hopes for an upside breakout.

What was the price of Brent crude mentioned in the article?

Brent crude has again crossed the USD 89-a-barrel level. This rising price added pressure on the domestic market.

How did the broader markets and key sectors perform on Wednesday?

The Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.29%, while the Nifty Microcap 250 rose 0.37%. Sectorally, Nifty IT dropped 1.54%, and Nifty PSU Bank gained 2.05%.

What was the performance of US markets on Tuesday?

US markets ended lower on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each declined about 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Aug 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Markets Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Retired But Didn’t Withdraw EPF? Know When Your Savings Stop Earning Interest
Retired But Didn’t Withdraw EPF? Your Money Won’t Earn Interest Forever
Business
Stock Markets Fall As Sensex Declines Over 260 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Stock Markets Fall As Sensex Declines Over 260 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Business
N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Tata Group Stocks Fall, TCS Down Nearly 4%
Chandrasekaran Resignation Impact: Tata Group Stocks Trade Lower, TCS Down About 4%
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 12): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 12): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians
BIG BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Student Protest Action
BREAKING: Amit Shah Challenges Opposition to Debate, Says Government Ready to Answer Every Question
BIG CLASH: Amit Shah Calls for Parliament Debate as Rahul Gandhi Demands Answers and Accountability
Breaking: Tata Sons Chair N Chandrasekaran Resigns; Term Continues Until February 2027, Shares Fall!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget