Stock Markets Fall As Sensex Declines Over 260 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices declined Wednesday; Sensex fell 260 points.

Rising Brent crude, US-Iran tensions restrained markets.

Asian markets mixed; US cautious before consumer data.

The Indian benchmark indices declined on Wednesday as the Sensex fell over 260 points to close trade at 77,889 and the Nifty closed 35 points lower to end at 24,435 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex opened in green, climbing close to 100 points and tested 78,250, while the NSE Nifty50 fell a little over 20 points and touched 24,450, as of 9:15 AM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, UltraCement, PowerGrid and Reliance. Meanwhile, the laggards included Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Titan.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.29 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 rose 0.37 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index fell 1.54 per cent and the Nifty PSU Bank rose 2.05 per cent.

Brent Crude Crosses $89

Indian markets continued to move sideways as rising Brent crude prices and renewed uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict restrained hopes of an upside breakout. Brent crude has again crossed the USD 89-a-barrel level, adding to pressure on the domestic market.

"The market is defying a breakout on the upside and is moving sideways. The principal factor restraining a rally is the strengthening Brent crude which has again moved above USD 89 level. The off and on in the US-Iran skirmishes continues with the latest attack by US military on a Panama-flagged container ship," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian markets saw mixed trading on Wednesday. South Korea's KOSPI jumped 4.59 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index also traded higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, quoted lower.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

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Wall Street Cues Remain Subdued

Overnight signals from Wall Street remained cautious ahead of the US consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday and amid the continued stalemate between Washington and Tehran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each declining about 0.3 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6 per cent, as investors turned cautious ahead of Wednesday's US consumer price inflation data and amid the continuing stalemate between Washington and Tehran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

FIIs Remain Net Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 258.55 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 388.19 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 78,154.25. The Nifty declined 112.10 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 24,471.70.

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