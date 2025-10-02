TCS Offers Up To Two Years’ Severance Amid Workforce Restructuring: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading Indian IT services firm, has initiated a significant workforce restructuring plan, offering severance packages of up to two years’ salary for employees whose skills no longer match evolving client requirements. This move comes as the IT sector adapts to rising automation and changing client demand.

The programme targets employees whose existing skills have become redundant or who have not updated their expertise in line with client needs. Affected employees will receive three months’ notice pay followed by a severance package ranging from six months to two years, depending on tenure, reported Moneycontrol.

Employees on the bench for over eight months without a suitable role are eligible for a streamlined package, including three months’ notice pay. Those with 10–15 years of service can expect approximately 1.5 years of severance, while employees with over 15 years of service qualify for the maximum payout of up to two years. Early retirement options are also available for eligible employees, providing full retirement benefits along with additional severance.

Support Beyond Severance

TCS is offering outplacement services to assist employees in career transitions, covering agency fees for three months and, in some cases, longer for junior associates. Selected employees can also access mental health support via the "TCS Cares" programme, which funds therapy sessions as needed.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan described the restructuring as “one of the toughest decisions” he has faced, noting it will primarily affect middle and senior-level employees. Some employees without active roles are still being evaluated, with potential redeployment through the Resource Management Group (RMG).

Understanding the Severance Programme

Maximum severance eligibility: Employees with more than 15 years of service whose skills are no longer aligned with client requirements can receive up to two years’ salary.

Impact on bench employees: Only those unallocated for over eight months without suitable roles are affected; not all bench employees are part of the layoff.

Additional assistance provided: Career transition support through outplacement services, mental health assistance, and therapy funded by TCS in select cases.

Early retirement options: Employees eligible for retirement can opt in, receiving full retirement benefits plus additional severance depending on tenure.

Industry Implications

Citing sources, the report indicated that most workforce adjustments were completed in August and September, with only a few isolated cases still under review. The restructuring is designed to make TCS more agile and future-ready in the face of technological disruption while providing a safety net for impacted employees.

By combining substantial severance packages with outplacement and mental health support, TCS aims to manage workforce changes responsibly while ensuring its talent pool is aligned with the demands of a rapidly evolving IT industry.