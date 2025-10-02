Stock Market Holiday Alert: NSE And BSE Closed Today For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut today, October 2, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Investors and traders should note that all segments, including equities, derivatives, and commodities, will be unavailable for trading.

Trading Activity Suspended Across Segments

As per the BSE holiday calendar, trading in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will be halted. Currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives will also remain suspended. Additionally, the NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will be closed for the day.

Both the Commodity Derivatives Segment and the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) platform will remain non-operational across morning and evening sessions. The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) has also announced a full-day closure, suspending trading in bullion, metals, and energy contracts. Similarly, the agri-focused NCDEX will not operate today.

Markets to Resume Tomorrow

Normal trading across the NSE, BSE, MCX, and NCDEX will resume on Friday, October 3. Investors planning trades should prepare in advance for the one-day break in activity.

Looking ahead, the next scheduled market holidays in 2025 include October 21 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, October 22 for Diwali Balipratipada, November 5 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and December 25 for Christmas.

Recent Market Performance

Markets rebounded strongly on Wednesday after eight consecutive sessions of losses. The Sensex jumped 715 points to close at 80,983, while the Nifty gained 225 points to settle at 24,836. Gains were led by banking, financial, and auto stocks, following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to maintain interest rates and upgrade its GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 6.8 per cent. Analysts said the RBI’s balanced stance, combined with easing global crude prices and firm investor sentiment, fuelled the rally.

Despite the holiday break today, traders remain optimistic that the upcoming festive season, lower borrowing costs, and GST rationalisation measures could keep market momentum supported in the weeks ahead.