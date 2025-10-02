Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bank Holiday Today: Banks Shut Nationwide For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra. Full RBI Calendar Inside

Customers visiting branches for in-person services such as deposits, withdrawals, or document requests will need to wait until banks reopen on the next working day. 

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Banks across India, including public and private sector lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank, are shut today, October 2.

 The closures are in observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Vijaya Dashami. The day also coincides with Dasara, Durga Puja (Dasain), and the Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva in some regions.

Nationwide Closure for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday, and when combined with Dussehra festivities, it has resulted in a pan-India bank closure. Customers visiting branches for in-person services such as deposits, withdrawals, or document requests will need to wait until banks reopen on the next working day. 

However, digital channels remain unaffected, with online banking, UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS services available as usual.

What Customers Should Know

While banks remain closed today, essential financial services remain accessible. ATMs are operational 24x7, offering cash withdrawals, balance checks, and mini-statements. 

Customers can also rely on internet banking and mobile applications to manage their transactions seamlessly. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) remains functional for instant transfers and payments.

With several holidays lined up this month, customers are advised to plan in advance for cash withdrawals or branch-related work. The festive season is also expected to see higher transaction volumes, making digital platforms a convenient option for uninterrupted banking services.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October

October is a festive month, bringing with it as many as 21 bank holidays, including national holidays, regional observances, and the regular second and fourth Saturdays. 

Date

Day

Holiday

Regions

October

2,

2025

 

Thursday

 

 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva

 

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru,  Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

October

3,

2025

Friday

 Durga Puja (Dasain)

 

Gangtok

October

4,

2025

Saturday

 Durga Puja (Dasain)

 

Gangtok

October

5,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

October

6,

2025

 

Monday

 

 Lakshmi Puja

 

Agartala and Kolkata

October

7,

2025

 

Tuesday

 

 Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla

October

10,

2025

 

Friday

 

 Karva Chauth  Shimla

October

11,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Second Saturday

All Over India

October

12,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

October

18,

2025

Saturday

 Kati Bihu

 

Guwahati

October

19,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

 

 

October

20,

2025

 

Monday

 Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja

 

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru,  Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

 

October

21,

2025

 

Tuesday

 Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar

 

October

22,

2025

 

Wednesday

 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)  Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Patna

October

23,

2025

Thursday

 Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla

October

25,

2025

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

All Over India

October

26,

2025

Sunday

Weekend Holiday

All Over India

October

27,

2025

Monday

 Chath Puja (Evening Puja) Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi

October

28,

2025

Tuesday

 Chath Puja (Morning Puja)  Raipur and Ranchi

October

31, 

2025

Thursday

 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday  Ahmedabad
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gandhi Jayanti Dusshera Bank Holidays October 2 Bank Holiday Alert
Opinion
