Banks across India, including public and private sector lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank, are shut today, October 2.

The closures are in observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Vijaya Dashami. The day also coincides with Dasara, Durga Puja (Dasain), and the Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva in some regions.

Nationwide Closure for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday, and when combined with Dussehra festivities, it has resulted in a pan-India bank closure. Customers visiting branches for in-person services such as deposits, withdrawals, or document requests will need to wait until banks reopen on the next working day.

However, digital channels remain unaffected, with online banking, UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS services available as usual.

What Customers Should Know

While banks remain closed today, essential financial services remain accessible. ATMs are operational 24x7, offering cash withdrawals, balance checks, and mini-statements.

Customers can also rely on internet banking and mobile applications to manage their transactions seamlessly. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) remains functional for instant transfers and payments.

With several holidays lined up this month, customers are advised to plan in advance for cash withdrawals or branch-related work. The festive season is also expected to see higher transaction volumes, making digital platforms a convenient option for uninterrupted banking services.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October

October is a festive month, bringing with it as many as 21 bank holidays, including national holidays, regional observances, and the regular second and fourth Saturdays.