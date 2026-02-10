Dalal Street Witnesses Gains As Sensex Rises To 84,200, Nifty Tests 25,900

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher as the Sensex rose nearly 150 points to end over 84,200 and the Nifty increased almost 50 points to close trade at 25,935 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Eternal, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, PowerGrid and TechMahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stcosk like Trent, Kotak Bank, Bharat Electronics, State Bank of India and IndiGo.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 rose 1 per cent as volatility remained low. Sectorally, the Nifty Media gained 2.40 per cent and the Nifty Pharma index fell 0.36 per cent.

Previously, during the morning trade, the BSE Sensex was trading at 84,215.12, up 149.37 points or 0.18 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 stood at 25,922.65, higher by 55.35 points or 0.21 per cent at 9:15 AM.

Global Cues Lift Investor Sentiment

Analysts said strength in US markets and optimism around the interim trade framework between New Delhi and Washington have improved investor sentiment. US equities ended higher in overnight trade on Monday, adding to positive global cues.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s Kospi were trading higher, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index was trading flat.

Global Equities Rally On Japan, Tech Optimism

Global equity markets rallied on Monday, driven by optimism over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s thumping election win and a rebound in technology stocks. The dollar weakened amid reports that China has advised financial institutions to reduce their exposure to US bonds.

Key US Data In Focus

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, said investors are now awaiting delayed January employment data due for release on Wednesday, along with CPI inflation figures scheduled for Friday. He said the upcoming data will provide crucial guidance on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy for the remainder of 2026.

FIIs Turn Net Buyers

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,254.64 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Crude Oil Slips

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.28 per cent to USD 68.85 per barrel.