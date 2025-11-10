Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Markets End Nearly Flat, Sensex Ends Over 83,500, Nifty Tests 25,600

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dalal Street recorded significant gains on Monday as the Sensex remained flat, ending trade at 83,535.35, while the Nifty rose 83 points, closing at 25,575.30.

Previously, during early morning trade the Sensex opened trade at 83,417.07, rising 200 points and the Nifty inched-up 83 points to start at 25,575.30.

In Asian trading on Monday, South Korea’s Kospi surged 3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced nearly 1 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.47 per cent, while Shanghai’s Composite Index edged slightly lower.

In the US, markets closed mostly higher on Friday. According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 4,581.34 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) surpassed them, buying stocks valued at Rs 6,674.77 crore.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.64 per cent to USD 64.04 per barrel. On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 94.73 points to close at 83,216.28, and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 17.40 points to settle at 25,492.30.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
