Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to meet its substantial domestic demand for the precious metal. Despite ongoing efforts to strengthen recycling systems and formalise gold collection channels, the share of recycled metal in total supply remains modest, underscoring the country’s continued reliance on global markets.

As gold is traded internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee directly affects local prices. A weaker rupee makes imported gold costlier, pushing up prices for Indian buyers. Globally, gold rates are shaped by a complex interplay of economic conditions and geopolitical developments. Shifts in bond yields, policy decisions by leading central banks, and changes in investor sentiment all influence the metal’s trajectory.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,337 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,310 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,322 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,295 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,322 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,295 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,322 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,295 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,322 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,295 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,327 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,300 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,322 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,295 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,327 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,300 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,337 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,310 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.