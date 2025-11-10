Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Markets Open Higher, Sensex Starts Over 83,400, Nifty Tests 25,600

In the pre-open session, at around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading at 83,294.65, rising over 78 points, while the Nifty was trading at 25,515 rising above 20 points.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices opened higher with the Sensex opening trade at 83,417.07, rising 200 points and the Nifty inching up 83 points to start at 25,575.30.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Infosys, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics, Reliance and HCLTech. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Maruti, NTPC and Eternal.

The Gift Nifty also indicated a rise in the stock market at 8:37 AM, rising over 119 points to start trading at 25,658.

Trump To Give Tariff Dividends

US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested giving most Americans a $2,000 payment funded through tariff revenues collected by his administration, a move widely seen as an attempt to bolster public support for his trade policies.

This is further adding to the mixed market cues which is impacting investor sentiment.

 

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Stock Market Nifty GIFT Nifty Trump Tariff Dividends
