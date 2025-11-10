Stock Markets Open Higher, Sensex Starts Over 83,400, Nifty Tests 25,600
In the pre-open session, at around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading at 83,294.65, rising over 78 points, while the Nifty was trading at 25,515 rising above 20 points.
The Indian benchmark indices opened higher with the Sensex opening trade at 83,417.07, rising 200 points and the Nifty inching up 83 points to start at 25,575.30.
In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Infosys, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics, Reliance and HCLTech. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Maruti, NTPC and Eternal.
In the pre-open session, at around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading at 83,294.65, rising over 78 points, while the Nifty was trading at 25,515 rising above 20 points.
The Gift Nifty also indicated a rise in the stock market at 8:37 AM, rising over 119 points to start trading at 25,658.
Trump To Give Tariff Dividends
US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested giving most Americans a $2,000 payment funded through tariff revenues collected by his administration, a move widely seen as an attempt to bolster public support for his trade policies.
This is further adding to the mixed market cues which is impacting investor sentiment.