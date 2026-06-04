SpaceX Targets Record $75 Billion IPO, Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SpaceX targets $75 billion IPO at $135 per share.

SpaceX IPO valued $1.77T, projected as largest ever.

Musk's SpaceX stake could make him world's first trillionaire.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has priced its initial public offering at $135 per share, setting the stage for what could become the largest IPO in history.

The rocket and artificial intelligence company is offering 555.6 million shares and aims to raise $75 billion, which would value SpaceX at approximately $1.77 trillion.

If the listing succeeds at the targeted level, it would surpass the $29.4 billion raised by Saudi Aramco in 2019, making it the biggest public offering ever in terms of both valuation and capital raised.

Trading Set To Begin Next Week

SpaceX revealed its IPO plans last month but had not disclosed the pricing or valuation target at the time.

The company’s shares are scheduled to begin trading next Friday.

The listing is being closely watched by global investors given the scale of the offering and its potential impact on technology markets.

Musk Could Become World’s First Trillionaire

The IPO could also make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

According to a company filing, Musk currently owns roughly half of SpaceX and will continue to hold nearly half the company’s shares after the public listing.

Some of those shares carry enhanced voting rights, allowing Musk to retain 82.4 per cent of the company’s voting power even after the IPO.

Musk’s SpaceX Stake Valued At $841 Billion

At the IPO price, Musk’s SpaceX holdings would be worth around $841 billion.

Combined with his Tesla stake, which was valued at nearly $300 billion based on Wednesday’s closing price, Musk’s overall net worth could rise to nearly $1.1 trillion, according to estimates cited by CNN.

That figure would place him ahead of several of the world’s wealthiest individuals combined, including Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison and Jeff Bezos.

IPO Seen As Key Test For Future AI Listings

The SpaceX debut is also being viewed as a major indicator for future large-scale technology and artificial intelligence listings.

AI firms Anthropic and OpenAI, both nearing valuations of $1 trillion, are widely expected to explore public offerings in the coming years.