Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSpaceX Targets Record $75 Billion IPO, Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire

SpaceX Targets Record $75 Billion IPO, Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire

That figure would place him ahead of several of the world’s wealthiest individuals combined, including Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison and Jeff Bezos.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SpaceX targets $75 billion IPO at $135 per share.
  • SpaceX IPO valued $1.77T, projected as largest ever.
  • Musk's SpaceX stake could make him world's first trillionaire.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has priced its initial public offering at $135 per share, setting the stage for what could become the largest IPO in history.

The rocket and artificial intelligence company is offering 555.6 million shares and aims to raise $75 billion, which would value SpaceX at approximately $1.77 trillion.

If the listing succeeds at the targeted level, it would surpass the $29.4 billion raised by Saudi Aramco in 2019, making it the biggest public offering ever in terms of both valuation and capital raised.

Trading Set To Begin Next Week

SpaceX revealed its IPO plans last month but had not disclosed the pricing or valuation target at the time.

The company’s shares are scheduled to begin trading next Friday.

The listing is being closely watched by global investors given the scale of the offering and its potential impact on technology markets.

Musk Could Become World’s First Trillionaire

The IPO could also make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

According to a company filing, Musk currently owns roughly half of SpaceX and will continue to hold nearly half the company’s shares after the public listing.

Some of those shares carry enhanced voting rights, allowing Musk to retain 82.4 per cent of the company’s voting power even after the IPO.

Musk’s SpaceX Stake Valued At $841 Billion

At the IPO price, Musk’s SpaceX holdings would be worth around $841 billion.

Combined with his Tesla stake, which was valued at nearly $300 billion based on Wednesday’s closing price, Musk’s overall net worth could rise to nearly $1.1 trillion, according to estimates cited by CNN.

That figure would place him ahead of several of the world’s wealthiest individuals combined, including Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison and Jeff Bezos.

IPO Seen As Key Test For Future AI Listings

The SpaceX debut is also being viewed as a major indicator for future large-scale technology and artificial intelligence listings.

AI firms Anthropic and OpenAI, both nearing valuations of $1 trillion, are widely expected to explore public offerings in the coming years.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the initial public offering price for SpaceX shares?

SpaceX has priced its initial public offering at $135 per share. The company aims to raise $75 billion by offering 555.6 million shares.

What is SpaceX's valuation with this IPO, and how does it compare historically?

The IPO would value SpaceX at approximately $1.77 trillion. If successful, it would become the largest public offering ever, surpassing Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion in 2019.

How might the IPO impact Elon Musk's net worth?

The IPO could make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. His SpaceX holdings would be worth around $841 billion, potentially raising his overall net worth to nearly $1.1 trillion.

When are SpaceX shares expected to begin trading?

SpaceX shares are scheduled to begin trading next Friday. The company revealed its IPO plans last month but had not disclosed the pricing or valuation target at the time.

Why is SpaceX's IPO considered significant for the technology market?

The SpaceX IPO is a major indicator for future large-scale technology and AI listings. Companies like Anthropic and OpenAI, with high valuations, are expected to explore public offerings soon.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Jun 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jeff Bezos SpaceX Targets Record $75 Billion IPO SpaceX IPO Listing Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
SpaceX Targets Record $75 Billion IPO, Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire
SpaceX Targets Record $75 Billion IPO, Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire
Business
Crypto's Biggest Year Yet? 5 Trends Set To Reshape Markets In Rest Of 2026
Crypto's Biggest Year Yet? 5 Trends Set To Reshape Markets In Rest Of 2026
Business
When Is RBI MPC Decision? Here's How To Watch Governor Malhotra's Policy Statement Live
RBI MPC Decision Tomorrow: When, Where And How To Watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra Live
Business
India’s Growth Story Has A Problem. Surjit Bhalla Says It’s Not What You Think
‘Trust The Market’: The One Career Lesson Surjit Bhalla Wants Young Indians To Learn
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video
Breaking: Delhi Hotel Blaze, Muzaffarpur ICU Fire and Hyderabad Market Inferno Raise Alarms
Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Commercial Complex in Ameerpet, Firefighters Rush to Contain Flames
BREAKING: Delhi Fire Exposé Reveals Unsafe PGs, Basement Rooms and No Exit Systems in Malviya Nagar
BREAKING: Delhi Hotel Fire Preliminary Probe Points to Short Circuit, Exit Lapses Exposed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget