Markets remained heavily volatile on Friday before ending the session in green. The BSE Sensex settled for the day at 81,207.17, higher by 223.86 points while the NSE Nifty50 closed trading near 24,894.25, or up by 57.95 points.

This recovery was seen after markets opened in red and switched gears during the day. Notably, near 9:15 AM, the Sensex began the session at 80,879, crashing more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading just above 24,800, taking a hit of 34 points. This downfall could be attributed to relentless foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip bank stocks dragged the markets lower.

Among the top gainers on Friday were Tata Stee, Power Grid Corporation of India, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and L&T, while some of the top laggards included M&M, Infosys, HDFC Bank, AdaniPorts, Trent, Tata Motors and ITC.

Additionally, in the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 index stood out with a 1.35 points increase, standing at 23,511.80 points. On a sectoral basis, the Nifty Healthcare index declined 0.22 points, standing at 14,287.20 points and the Nifty Metal index climbed 1.82 points at 10,277.10 points.

In the last trading session on Wednesday, the markets rebounded as investor sentiments got a boost after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left policy rates unchanged and revised India’s FY26 GDP growth guidance to 6.8 per cent. The Sensex surged 715 points to close at 80,983, while the Nifty jumped 225 points to settle at 24,836.

Additionally, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,605.20 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased stocks valued at Rs 2,916.14 crore, according to exchange data.