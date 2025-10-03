Boeing Faces Backlash Over Plans To Replace Striking St Louis Defence Workers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Boeing is moving forward with plans to bring in new hires to replace striking St Louis-area workers involved in assembling fighter jets and munitions, according to an internal memo cited by media reports. The company intends to expand recruitment through the end of the year, despite mounting political pressure to resolve the dispute.

Around 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 have been on strike since 4 August. In the memo, Boeing Vice President Dan Gillian confirmed that the first group of replacement workers for munitions production and assembly mechanics would begin training on Friday. Boeing is also assessing whether some work should be outsourced to third parties, a Reuters report cited Gillian.

The company, however, declined to comment on how many workers would be brought in or the details of the training.

Union Pushback On Boeing’s Plans

Union representatives dismissed Boeing’s move as primarily symbolic, highlighting that many of the defence-related roles require weeks to months of specialist training. In addition, numerous positions demand security clearances that can take up to six months to secure.

During recent negotiations, the IAM has repeatedly criticised Boeing’s position, arguing that the company has refused to meet worker demands and has shown little willingness to increase its initial offer.

Political Pressure Mounts

Boeing’s approach has triggered criticism from lawmakers across party lines. US Senator Bernie Sanders, in a letter addressed to Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg on Wednesday, urged the company to end the strike.

“Do the right thing. Sign a fair contract,” Sanders wrote.

The issue also surfaced in a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday reviewing President Donald Trump’s nominations to key labour roles, including Boeing’s chief labour counsel Scott Mayer to the National Labor Relations Board.

When asked by Republican Senator Josh Hawley what would constitute a fair settlement, Mayer responded, “The concept of fairness is an elusive one,” while stressing that he was not speaking on behalf of Boeing.

Senators Slam CEO Pay Amid Strike

Lawmakers including Sanders- who is an independent who often votes with Democrats, Republican Senator Josh Hawley and Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts criticised Boeing for awarding multimillion-dollar pay packages to its leadership while resisting union demands.

Boeing’s board approved $22 million in compensation for CEO Kelly Ortberg in 2025. The IAM has estimated that its proposal would cost Boeing around $40 million annually on average.

“Fairness may be elusive, but that doesn’t look like fairness to me,” Hawley remarked during the hearing.

The strike, which has now stretched for over eight weeks, underscoring the tensions between Boeing and its workforce can potentially affect production schedules as well as long-term labour relations, as it comes at a time when the firm is under pressure to deliver on defence contracts.