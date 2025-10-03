Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMusk-Altman Rivalry Escalates As OpenAI Moves To Quash xAI Suit

Musk-Altman Rivalry Escalates As OpenAI Moves To Quash xAI Suit

The lawsuit, filed last week, alleged OpenAI engaged in a “deeply troubling pattern” of hiring xAI staff to gain access to trade secrets related to Grok, its AI chatbot.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

OpenAI has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI, which claims the company lured away employees to steal trade secrets. In a filing on Thursday, OpenAI described the case as part of Musk’s “ongoing harassment” and dismissed the allegations as “false and unsubstantiated.”

“Under Musk’s leadership, talented xAI employees are leaving in droves, and some are coming to OpenAI to help advance OpenAI’s mission,” the filing stated, as cited by Reuters. “Those employees have every right to go where they choose, and OpenAI has the right to hire them.”

xAI’s Claims Over Grok And Talent Poaching

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in San Francisco, alleged OpenAI engaged in a “deeply troubling pattern” of hiring xAI staff in order to gain access to trade secrets related to Grok, its AI chatbot. According to xAI, Grok is more advanced than OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The claims come as Silicon Valley faces an intensifying race for artificial intelligence talent and market share.

Wider Legal Battle Between Musk and OpenAI

The trade-secret case forms part of a broader legal confrontation between Musk and OpenAI, which he co-founded with current CEO Sam Altman. Musk has also sued OpenAI over its conversion into a for-profit company, while OpenAI has launched a countersuit accusing Musk of harassment.

Additionally, Sam Altman has previously opened up about his complex relationship with Elon Musk, while speaking at an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Altman described Musk as an "incredible hero" and "a great jewel for humanity," while also admitting the fact that their professional relationship had declined over-time as the Tesla CEO had first helped him start OpenAI but eventually filed several lawsuits during the launch of xAI, as a direct competitor.

Further, Musk has also suggested changing OpenAI's name to "ClosedAI," adding fuel to this fire.

Separately, xAI has sued Apple, alleging it conspired with OpenAI to suppress rival platforms. Both Apple and OpenAI denied the claims earlier this week and have sought dismissal.

In Thursday’s filing, OpenAI characterised xAI’s lawsuit as an intimidation tactic designed to divert attention from internal challenges. According to OpenAI, the truth is that xAI is "hemorrhaging talent" to other competitors, the firm added.

Also read
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk OpenAI Sam Altman XAI Musk Altman
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Nitish Kumar Announces ₹1,000 Installment for 25 Lakh Women Under Mahila Rozgar Yojna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget