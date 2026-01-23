SBI Outage: UPI Services Hit By Technical Glitch, Bank Gives Timeline On Restoration

SBI Outage: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it was facing intermittent technical issues affecting its UPI services, leading to temporary transaction declines for some customers. The country’s largest public sector bank shared the update through a post on X, acknowledging the disruption and assuring users that the issue was being addressed.

According to SBI, the technical problem is expected to be resolved by 12:45 pm IST on January 23, 2026. The bank apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers during the outage.

SBI Advises Use of UPI Lite

In its statement, SBI advised customers to continue using UPI Lite services to ensure uninterrupted transactions while the issue persists. The bank said this alternative option would help users avoid disruption until normal services are fully restored.

Bank Issues Apology to Customers

SBI expressed regret over the inconvenience and reiterated that teams were working to fix the problem within the stipulated time. The bank did not provide further details on the cause of the technical issue.