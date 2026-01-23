Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SBI Outage: UPI Services Hit By Technical Glitch, Bank Gives Timeline On Restoration

SBI Outage: UPI Services Hit By Technical Glitch, Bank Gives Timeline On Restoration

The bank acknowledged the issue on X, aiming for resolution by January 23, 2026, and apologised for the inconvenience.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 12:43 PM (IST)

SBI Outage: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it was facing intermittent technical issues affecting its UPI services, leading to temporary transaction declines for some customers. The country’s largest public sector bank shared the update through a post on X, acknowledging the disruption and assuring users that the issue was being addressed.

According to SBI, the technical problem is expected to be resolved by 12:45 pm IST on January 23, 2026. The bank apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers during the outage.

SBI Advises Use of UPI Lite

In its statement, SBI advised customers to continue using UPI Lite services to ensure uninterrupted transactions while the issue persists. The bank said this alternative option would help users avoid disruption until normal services are fully restored.

Bank Issues Apology to Customers

SBI expressed regret over the inconvenience and reiterated that teams were working to fix the problem within the stipulated time. The bank did not provide further details on the cause of the technical issue.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
State Bank Of India SBI UPI Services SBI UPI Outage Banking Tech News SBI Technical Glitch
