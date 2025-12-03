Sanchar Saathi App Meant To Fight Cyber Fraud, Not Spy On Users, Says MoS Pemmasani

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani on Wednesday reiterated that the Centre’s Sanchar Saathi app is designed to curb cyber fraud, pushing back against allegations that the platform functions as a surveillance tool.

Speaking to ANI outside Parliament, Pemmasani urged critics to download the app before making assumptions. “Anyone who says it is a snooping app should download the app and have a look for themselves,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that cybercrime has become increasingly sophisticated, and tools like Sanchar Saathi are essential to protect vulnerable citizens. “There are only a few ways to prevent cyber fraud. In my view, this is probably the only way,” he noted.

Government Reconsiders Mandatory Pre‑Installation

Pemmasani acknowledged ongoing discussions around whether Sanchar Saathi should be pre-installed on all mobile handsets. “Whether we can mandatorily pre-install or not, that’s a different story. Scindia ji has explained that we will relook into that order,” he said.

The Minister stressed that the app is intended to support users across all demographics, especially the elderly and those less familiar with digital threats. He added that work is underway to enable support in all major Indian languages.

According to government data, the Sanchar Saathi website has already received nearly 20 crore visits, and 1.4 crore users have downloaded the app on Android and iOS devices.

Verified by Apple and Google, Says Minister

Addressing concerns about data safety, Pemmasani highlighted that the app has been independently reviewed by major app store platforms. Apple and Google have verified this app before allowing it on their stores. "If it has any other mal-intention, they would not even allow it to be in the app store in the first place," the minister said.

He reiterated that installing the app remains optional and noted that if people don’t want to use it, they can delete it. "If they don’t want it pre-installed, we will look into the order. But the idea of the app is good, I request everybody to download it," he said.

The Minister’s comments follow reports suggesting Apple opposed the mandatory installation of the app on all phones manufactured or imported into India.

No Snooping Possible, Says Scindia in Parliament

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia also addressed Parliament, firmly stating, “Neither snooping is possible with the Sanchar Saathi app nor will it ever be. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to giving the public full control and authority over their security.”

He added that the platform’s widespread adoption underscores public trust, and the government is “always ready to make necessary improvements in the rules based on the suggestions and feedback received from citizens.”

App Developed to Tackle Fraud and Fake Devices

The Department of Telecommunications recently directed smartphone manufacturers and importers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi on all devices sold in India. The move aims to boost consumer awareness and curb the circulation of counterfeit or tampered IMEI numbers.

Developed under the Telecom Cyber Security framework, the app enables users to verify device authenticity, block lost phones, and report suspected fraud. It supports both Android and iOS, offering features built to improve security across India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.