Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceRBI MPC December Meet Kicks Off: Here Are 5 Money Moves To Strengthen Your Finances

RBI MPC December Meet Kicks Off: Here Are 5 Money Moves To Strengthen Your Finances

Even when the RBI holds its stance, banks often make quick adjustments to both lending and deposit rates in the following days.

By : Pallavi Shaw | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the Reserve Bank of India prepares for its next Monetary Policy Review, interest-rate expectations are back in focus. Movements in the repo rate have a direct bearing on EMIs, loan tenures, and fixed-deposit returns. Even when the RBI holds its stance, banks often make quick adjustments to both lending and deposit rates in the following days. This makes the period before the policy announcement a sensible time to take stock of your finances. A few timely steps can help you protect your money, reduce costs, and make the most of changing market conditions.

Review your loans

Loans linked to external benchmarks such as the repo rate can reset soon after policy changes. Review the interest rates on your home loan, personal loan, and other borrowings. Check whether your tenure has been extended quietly due to rising rates in recent months, as this increases your total interest outgo. Explore whether refinancing to a lower rate is possible, especially if your credit score has improved. Even a small reduction can translate into meaningful savings over the life of a long-term loan.

Lock in fixed deposits at current rates

If you have idle funds, consider locking them into fixed deposits while current rates hold. Deposit rates often fall when policy rates soften. Compare FD rates across banks, including smaller private and select public-sector banks that tend to offer higher rates. A one to three-year tenure helps you balance liquidity with certainty of returns. You can also adopt a laddering strategy by splitting your investment across multiple tenures. This cushions you against future rate declines while ensuring some deposits mature each year.

Rebalance your investment portfolio

Rate expectations influence different asset classes in different ways. Long-duration debt funds usually gain when rates fall, while short-duration funds remain steady when rates stay high. Equity markets may also react to policy cues. This is a good moment to review your asset allocation and ensure it matches your long-term goals. If a large portion of your savings is parked in low-yield deposits, consider shifting a part into suitable long-term options such as debt funds or hybrid funds. A measured rebalancing helps you benefit from rate cycles without taking undue risk.

Time major borrowing decisions wisely

If you are planning a home purchase, car purchase, or business expansion, wait for the policy outcome. Even a small rate cut can reduce your long-term EMIs and total borrowing cost. Delaying your decision by a short period can ensure you do not commit to higher rates just before they ease.

Strengthen your liquidity buffer

Before the review, assess your emergency fund. Aim to keep at least three to six months of expenses in a low-risk account. This protects you from sharper EMIs, unexpected bills, or market volatility. Maintaining liquidity gives you flexibility regardless of policy changes. 

With loans, deposits, and investments all reacting to rate signals, this pre-policy window is a good opportunity to prepare and stay ahead of financial changes.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Also read

About the author Pallavi Shaw

The author is the Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar.
Read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI MPC Savings Repo Rate Cut Repo Rates RBI MPC December RBI MPC Begins Money Moves
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Winter Parliamentary Session: Opposition Stages Protest Outside Parliament Over Labor Code Bill
Uttar Pradesh News: Constable Attacked by Locals While Resolving Dispute
Breaking: Pakistan on Edge as Imran Khan Accuses Gen. Munir of Abuse, Isolation and Political Vendetta
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget