The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green, gaining 323.83 points or 0.43 percent in the pre-opening session.
Stocks In Focus: ITI Up 5.5%, Sundram Fasteners, Happiest Minds Gain Strongly
ITI Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 323.83 points or 0.43 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.50 per cent, power zoomed by 0.39 per cent, and auto surged by 0.56 per cent. Meanwhile, ITI Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
ITI Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 5.51 per cent to trade at Rs 291.20 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Sundram Fasteners Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 5.00 per cent to trade at Rs 848.85 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.
Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 4.72 per cent to trade at Rs 395.10 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening bell?
Which sectors showed gains in the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.50 percent, power zoomed by 0.39 percent, and auto surged by 0.56 percent.
What were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?
ITI Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd were the top gainers on BSE during the pre-opening session.
What caused the rallies in ITI Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd shares?
These companies have not made recent significant announcements. The rallies in their share prices are likely driven purely by market forces.