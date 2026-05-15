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HomeBusinessBig Relief For Flyers: Maharashtra Government Cuts Aviation Fuel VAT Sharply

Big Relief For Flyers: Maharashtra Government Cuts Aviation Fuel VAT Sharply

The revised tax rate came into effect on Friday, May 15, and will remain applicable until November 14.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 May 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maharashtra slashes Aviation Turbine Fuel VAT to 7%.
  • Reduced VAT aims to ease airline costs and airfares.
  • New rate effective until November 14 for relief.

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and rising inflationary pressures, the Maharashtra government has announced a major reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to provide relief to airlines and air passengers.

The state government has reduced VAT on ATF from 18 per cent to 7 per cent.

The revised tax rate came into effect on Friday, May 15, and will remain applicable until November 14.

Civil Aviation Minister Announces Decision

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu shared details of the decision on social media platform X.

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In his post, the minister also thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the move.

Aim Is To Ease Cost Pressure On Airlines

The primary objective behind the tax reduction is to reduce operational cost pressures and rising airfare concerns triggered by the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

The government believes the VAT cut will help reduce the financial burden on airlines and support smoother flight operations.

It is also expected to help control sharp increases in airfares for passengers.

Maharashtra Handles Highest Air Traffic In India

Maharashtra currently has 16 operational airports and records the highest air traffic in the country.

Around 7.5 crore passengers travel by air annually in the state, while nearly 2 lakh passengers travel every day.

The VAT reduction is expected to benefit passengers across all airports in the state.

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Before You Go

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
VAT Maharashtra Maharashtra' Breaking News Maharashtra Govt ABP Live Aviation Fuel
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