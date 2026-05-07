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HomeBusinessRupee Falls 28 Paise Amid US-Iran Peace Talks, Brent Crude Back Above $101

Rupee Falls 28 Paise Amid US-Iran Peace Talks, Brent Crude Back Above $101

The rupee weakened against the US dollar in early trade as investors tracked developments in the proposed US-Iran agreement and rising crude oil prices.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 May 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rupee fell amid reports of US-Iran talks on MOU.
  • Brent oil prices edged higher on Middle East peace prospects.
  • Foreign capital outflows and geopolitical uncertainty impacted sentiment.

The rupee depreciated 28 paise to 94.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as market sentiment took a dramatic turn after reports emerged that the US and Iran are discussing a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at reducing tensions and reopening negotiations.

Forex traders said Brent oil prices, which had fallen to USD 98 on the US-Iran peace deal, edged slightly higher to USD 101 per barrel after investors weighed the prospects for a Middle East peace deal.

Moreover, factors such as unabated foreign capital outflows amid rising geopolitical uncertainties further dented investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.77 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 28 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 69 paise to close at 94.49 against the US dollar.

"Markets are currently focused on the critical 48-hour window during which the US expects Tehran’s formal response through Pakistani mediators," said CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened Iran with more bombing if it doesn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz, amid a report that the warring sides were nearing an agreement to end the war.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (May 7): Metals Gain, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India

US media outlet Axios reported, quoting US officials and two other sources, that the US and Iran were getting close to a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations.

The US expects Iranian responses on several key points over the next 48 hours, Axios reported, adding that nothing has been agreed yet. This was the closest the parties had been to an agreement since the war began.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.01, down 0.01 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.65 per cent at USD 101.83 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex declined 160.24 points to 77,798.28 in early trade, while the Nifty was down 30.25 points to 24,300.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 5,834.90 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the country's goods and services exports rose 4.6 per cent to an all-time high of USD 863.11 billion during 2025-26, up from USD 825.26 billion in 2024-25, despite global economic uncertainties, according to revised commerce ministry data.

Merchandise exports grew 0.93 per cent to USD 441.78 billion in the last fiscal year from USD 437.70 billion in 2024-25, the data showed. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the rupee depreciate against the US dollar?

The rupee depreciated due to reports of US and Iran discussing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to reduce tensions. This, along with foreign capital outflows and geopolitical uncertainties, negatively impacted market sentiment.

What is the current status of the US-Iran discussions?

The US and Iran are reportedly close to a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for nuclear negotiations. The US expects a formal response from Iran within 48 hours through Pakistani mediators.

How did Brent oil prices react to the news?

Brent oil prices initially fell to USD 98 on news of a potential US-Iran peace deal but edged slightly higher to USD 101 per barrel as investors assessed the prospects.

What has been the trend of foreign institutional investor activity?

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 5,834.90 crore on Wednesday, indicating a cautious sentiment.

What was the trend in India's exports?

India's goods and services exports reached an all-time high of USD 863.11 billion during 2025-26, an increase of 4.6% from the previous fiscal year.

Published at : 07 May 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Vs Dollar Rupee Falls INR Inr Vs Usd West Asia War US Iran War
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