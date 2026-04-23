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HomeBusinessRupee Falls To 94.11, Logs Fourth Straight Loss Amid Rising Oil Prices

Rupee Falls To 94.11, Logs Fourth Straight Loss Amid Rising Oil Prices

In the past four sessions, the domestic unit has lost 120 paise, or nearly 1.3 per cent, since the closing level of 92.91 recorded on April 17.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rupee fell for fourth day, breaching 94 against dollar.
  • Soaring crude oil prices and uncertain West Asia peace talks hurt.
  • Domestic equity markets dropped, foreign funds withdrew significantly.

The rupee extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive session, settling 33 paise lower at 94.11 (provisional) on Thursday and breached the 94-level for the second time in a month amid soaring crude oil prices as West Asia peace talks moved to an uncertain trajectory.

Massive selling of domestic equities and incessant withdrawal of foreign funds amid rising worldwide demand for the American currency further weighed on the domestic unit, which has lost over 1 per cent in a week, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.03 and hit an intra-day low of 94.17 against the greenback. It also touched the day's high of 93.98 before ending at 94.11 (provisional) against the US dollar, logging a loss of 33 paise from the previous closing level.

The rupee declined 34 paise to settle at 93.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday, the third straight day of fall.

In the past four sessions, the domestic unit has lost 120 paise, or nearly 1.3 per cent, since the closing level of 92.91 recorded on April 17.

Facing geopolitical headwinds triggered by the war in West Asia that began on February 28, the domestic currency breached the crucial 94-a-dollar level for the first time on March 23 and reached its lowest-ever intra-day level of 95.22 on March 30.

However, the rupee had recovered since then, following a slew of measures from the Reserve Bank of India.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.12 per cent higher at 98.53.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.88 per cent higher at USD 103.83 per barrel in futures trade.

According to Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, the rupee fell for the fourth consecutive day and breached the 94-mark, taking cues from weak domestic markets and a strong dollar.

"Surge in crude oil prices, too, weighed on the rupee. Global market sentiments deteriorated amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks," Choudhary said and projected the USD-INR spot price "in a range of Rs 93.80 to Rs 94.50".

In the domestic equity markets, the 30-share Sensex crashed 852.49 points, or 1.09 per cent, to settle at 77,664.00, while the Nifty tanked 205.05 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 24,173.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth about Rs 2,078.36 crore on Wednesday, according to the exchange data.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said, "The fundamental factor behind the rupee's weakness is the rising current account deficit caused by high crude prices and the sustained FPI outflows from India. So long as these factors remain the same, the rupee will remain weak, and if crude price rises again due to escalation of the conflict, the rupee will depreciate further."

Prospects of global trade through the Strait of Hormuz remained uncertain following Iran's attack on three ships on Wednesday after the US began imposing a sea blockade of Iranian ports last week. President Donald Trump has extended a ceasefire even as negotiations for a truce in West Asia remained stalled.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current trend of the Indian Rupee?

The Indian Rupee has been on a losing streak, falling for the fourth consecutive session and breaching the 94-level against the US dollar.

What are the main reasons for the Rupee's depreciation?

Soaring crude oil prices, massive selling of domestic equities, and withdrawal of foreign funds are weighing on the Rupee. Geopolitical headwinds from the West Asia conflict also play a role.

How has the Rupee performed over the past week?

The Rupee has lost over 1 per cent in the past week, with a decline of 120 paise in the last four sessions.

What is the current status of crude oil prices?

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, is trading higher, contributing to the Rupee's weakness due to increased import costs.

What measures has the RBI taken?

The article mentions that the Rupee had recovered previously following a slew of measures from the Reserve Bank of India.

Published at : 23 Apr 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Oil Prices Rupee Falls
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