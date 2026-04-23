Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Witness Crash As Sensex Tumbles Over 850 Points, Nifty Closes At 24K

Dalal Street Witness Crash As Sensex Tumbles Over 850 Points, Nifty Closes At 24K

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 index fell 0.93 per cent as volatility remained high. Sectorally, the Nifty Pharma index jumped 2.36 per cent and the Nifty Auto declined 2.35 per cent.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock indices Sensex and Nifty fell significantly.
  • US-Iran tensions and elevated oil prices create market uncertainty.
  • Global markets rally on strong earnings, despite geopolitical risks.

The Indian benchmark indices crashed on Thursday as the Sensex tumbled over 852 points to settle at 77,664 and the Nifty declined more than 205 points to close trade at 24,173 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Adani Ports, L&T, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel and Bharat Electronics. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, UltraCement and PowerGrid.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 index fell 0.93 per cent as volatility remained high. Sectorally, the Nifty Pharma index jumped 2.36 per cent and the Nifty Auto declined 2.35 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex plummeted more than 750 points and slipped near 77,750, while the NSE Nifty50 touched 24,150, after tanking a little over 200 points to start the trading session at 9:15 AM.

US-Iran Tensions Continue To Weigh

Geopolitical developments remain at the forefront of investor concerns as tensions between the United States and Iran persist. While a ceasefire continues, the absence of progress in negotiations has kept uncertainty elevated.

Iran’s reluctance to engage in further talks and ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have heightened fears of prolonged disruption. The strategic waterway, crucial for global energy supplies, remains a key flashpoint influencing market sentiment.

Oil Prices Stay Elevated, Keeping Markets On Edge

Crude oil prices continued to hover above the $100 per barrel mark, supported by supply concerns stemming from disruptions in the Gulf region. Brent crude traded around $102 per barrel, reinforcing worries about inflationary pressures and potential headwinds for import-dependent economies such as India.

Global Markets Rally On Earnings Strength

Despite geopolitical risks, global equities have remained resilient. Wall Street indices closed higher overnight, driven by strong corporate earnings and investor optimism around economic fundamentals.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both advanced, while Asian markets also saw strong momentum earlier in the session, with key indices in Japan and South Korea touching fresh highs before paring gains.

Previous Session: Markets Snap Winning Streak

On Wednesday, domestic equities ended sharply lower, snapping a three-day rally amid heavy selling in IT stocks and rising crude oil prices.

The Sensex declined 756.84 points to close at 78,516.49, while the Nifty dropped 198.50 points to settle at 24,378.10. Weak global cues, foreign fund outflows, and renewed geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment.

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?

The Sensex tumbled over 852 points to settle at 77,664, and the Nifty declined more than 205 points to close trade at 24,173.

What were some of the top gaining and lagging stocks in the Sensex on Thursday?

Top gainers included Adani Ports, L&T, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel, and Bharat Electronics. Laggards included ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, UltraCement, and PowerGrid.

What sector showed a significant jump in performance on Thursday?

The Nifty Pharma index jumped 2.36 per cent on Thursday.

What is contributing to the ongoing market concerns?

Tensions between the United States and Iran, along with elevated crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, are weighing on market sentiment.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Dalal Streets Witness Crash As Sensex Tumbles Over 850 Points, Nifty Closes At 24K
Dalal Streets Witness Crash As Sensex Tumbles Over 850 Points, Nifty Closes At 24K
Business
Rupee Falls To 94.11, Logs Fourth Straight Loss Amid Rising Oil Prices
Rupee Falls To 94.11, Logs Fourth Straight Loss Amid Rising Oil Prices
Business
India PMI Soars To 58.3 In April As Private Sector Activity Booms
India PMI Soars To 58.3 In April As Private Sector Activity Booms
Business
'My First Big Mistake’: Tim Cook Reflects on Apple Maps Failure Ahead of Exit
'My First Big Mistake’: Tim Cook Reflects on Apple Maps Failure Ahead of Exit
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget