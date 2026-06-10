Rupee Gains 14 Paise Against Dollar As RBI Steps In, Oil Prices Ease

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rupee appreciated 14 paise, RBI intervened, oil retreated.

Dollar index fell, global oil lower amid tensions.

Domestic equities mixed; FPI inflows boosted government bonds.

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to close at 95.27 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb excessive volatility and prevent a further slide in the domestic unit.

Forex traders said the rupee pared its initial losses and settled on a positive note as Brent crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels.

Moreover, likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also supported the domestic unit at lower levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.52, then touched an intraday high of 95.07 and a low of 95.56 against the US dollar. The rupee finally ended the session at 95.27 (provisional), registering a rise of 14 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 20 paise to close at 95.41 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.87, down 0.04 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.32 per cent at USD 91.16 per barrel in futures trade.

Forex traders said the rupee steadied as markets await US CPI data amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

According to traders, the Indian rupee remains under severe pressure due to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia. As India heavily relies on energy imports, any spike in global crude oil prices directly widens the trade deficit and weakens the domestic currency, they said.

Also Read : Modi Enters 13th Year As PM, But Oil Shock And Inflation Threaten India's Growth Story

The United States launched retaliatory strikes against Iran after an American Apache helicopter was downed near the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched retaliatory drone and long-range missile strikes targeting US facilities across the region.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex was marginally up 64.42 points and settled at 73,983.18, while the Nifty skidded 27.15 points to close at 23,214.95.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,566.03 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Indian government bond yields dropped sharply in the last four days, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling 0.10 per cent, as foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows picked up after the government's recent tax relief measures for debt investments.

Money market experts attributed the easing yields on government securities to heavy inflows of Rs 11,026.331 crore in the last four days by foreign investors in these securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). FAR allows non-resident investors to invest in specified Government of India dated securities without any investment ceilings.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)