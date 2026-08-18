Noida Property Prices Jump 125% Since 2019, Gurugram Close Behind At 117%: ANAROCK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida, Gurugram saw biggest property price jumps since 2019.

Noida prices surged 125%, Gurugram 117% by Q2 2027.

Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai also recorded significant capital value increases.

Property prices in Noida and Gurugram have recorded the biggest jumps among the cities tracked by ANAROCK Research and Advisory, with capital values in Noida rising 125 per cent and those in Gurugram increasing 117 per cent between 2019 and Q2 2027.

The data shows Noida emerging as the biggest gainer, with average capital prices rising from Rs 4,795 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 10,780 per sq ft in Q2 2027.

Gurugram followed, with prices climbing from Rs 6,150 per sq ft to Rs 13,350 per sq ft during the same period.

Noida, Gurugram Lead Property Price Surge

Noida recorded the sharpest increase in capital prices at 125 per cent, making it the biggest gainer among the cities listed.

Gurugram was next with a 117 per cent rise. Its average capital price stood at Rs 13,350 per sq ft in Q2 2027, compared with Rs 6,150 per sq ft in 2019.

The two NCR markets were followed by Hyderabad, where capital prices rose 93 per cent from Rs 4,195 per sq ft to Rs 8,090 per sq ft.

Bengaluru also recorded a sharp 90 per cent increase, with prices rising from Rs 4,975 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 9,450 per sq ft in Q2 2027.

Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Also See Significant Gains

Navi Mumbai recorded a 71 per cent increase in capital prices, rising from Rs 6,860 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 11,720 per sq ft in Q2 2027.

Mumbai's capital prices increased 64 per cent, from Rs 17,845 per sq ft to Rs 29,270 per sq ft.

Thane recorded a 63 per cent rise, with prices increasing from Rs 8,785 per sq ft to Rs 14,300 per sq ft.

Pune, Chennai And Delhi Post More Moderate Growth

Pune recorded a 51 per cent increase in capital prices, rising from Rs 5,510 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 8,300 per sq ft in Q2 2027.

Chennai and Delhi both recorded 47 per cent growth. Chennai's average capital price increased from Rs 4,935 per sq ft to Rs 7,250 per sq ft, while Delhi's rose from Rs 18,200 per sq ft to Rs 26,700 per sq ft.

Kolkata recorded the lowest increase among the cities listed, at 45 per cent. Its capital prices rose from Rs 4,385 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 6,345 per sq ft in Q2 2027.

Full City-Wise Price Growth

According to the ANAROCK Research and Advisory data, the capital price changes were: