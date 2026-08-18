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English NewsBusinessDalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines 490 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200

Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines 490 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 03:38 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices fell on Tuesday as the Sensex tumbled 492 points to close trade at 77,235 and the Nifty declined 132 points to close at 24,154 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the morning session as the Sensex rang the opening bell near 77,500, taking a hit of more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped close to 50 points and tested 24,250, as of 9:15 AM.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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