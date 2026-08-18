Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines 490 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200

The Indian benchmark indices fell on Tuesday as the Sensex tumbled 492 points to close trade at 77,235 and the Nifty declined 132 points to close at 24,154 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the morning session as the Sensex rang the opening bell near 77,500, taking a hit of more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped close to 50 points and tested 24,250, as of 9:15 AM.