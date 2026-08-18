Explorer
Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines 490 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200
The Indian benchmark indices fell on Tuesday as the Sensex tumbled 492 points to close trade at 77,235 and the Nifty declined 132 points to close at 24,154 at 3:30 PM.
Previously, during the morning session as the Sensex rang the opening bell near 77,500, taking a hit of more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped close to 50 points and tested 24,250, as of 9:15 AM.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Top Headlines
Business
Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines 490 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200
Business
Bank Holiday Tomorrow, August 19: Are Banks Open Or Closed? Check City-Wise Status
Business
Bought iPhone 15 For Rs 64,999? Apple India Ordered To Refund Rs 45,500 Over Defect Dispute
Business
EVs Could Stay On Roads Longer: Government Proposes New Age Limits For Commercial Vehicles
Business
8 Photos
Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion