Rohit Jain Appointed RBI Deputy Governor By Centre

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The government has appointed Rohit Jain as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term.

Jain is replacing T Rabi Sankar, whose extended tenure ended on Saturday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment for a period of three years from the date of joining the post on or after May 3, sources said on Saturday.

Jain is currently Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank should have four deputy governors, two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and an economist to head the monetary policy department.

The other three deputy governors are Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta and S C Murmu.

Rabi Sankar was first appointed Deputy Governor in September 2021 for three years and was given a one-year extension in 2024 and subsequently in 2025.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)