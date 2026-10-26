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English NewsAutoHyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which SUV Is Bigger, Taller And More Affordable?

Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which SUV Is Bigger, Taller And More Affordable?

The Bayon has a length of 4245mm while the Creta is slightly longer at 4330mm. However the Bayon is wider at 1810mm vs 1790mm.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyundai Bayon launched in India, priced lower than Creta.
  • Bayon offers higher ground clearance, but Creta is slightly longer.
  • Both share a petrol engine; Creta offers more powertrain choices.

Hyundai has launched its Bayon in India and it is based on the Global K platform while it is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh starting. Here let us check how it is in comparison to the Creta which is the superstar SUV in Hyundai's India lineup.

Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which Is Bigger?

The Bayon has a length of 4245mm while the Creta is slightly longer at 4330mm. However the Bayon is wider at 1810mm vs 1790mm.

In terms of wheelbase it is a close call too with the Bayon having a wheelbase of 2600mm and the Creta coming at 2610mm.


Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which SUV Is Bigger, Taller And More Affordable?

Ground Clearance: Which Car Stands Taller?

The Bayon has a ground clearance of 205mm which is more than the Creta which has a ground clearance of 190mm.

Engine And Powertrain: Which Car Has More Power?

The Bayon and Creta have a 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine which is a four cylinder unit while both come with an iVT and a manual. The Bayon though comes with a boost mode for the automatic iVT.

The Creta though comes with a diesel engine too and a turbo petrol which isn't there on the Bayon. The Bayon though could get a CNG version soon.

Price Comparison: Which Car Is More Expensive?

The Bayon is more accessible than the Creta with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh vs the Creta which starts at Rs 10.9 lakh.

Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which One To Go For?

The Creta is more expensive but has more features and offers more engine options while the Bayon is offering a more affordable option but having more technology along with offering a car for those who need not stretch for a fully loaded Creta.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the Hyundai Bayon's starting price compare to the Creta?

The Hyundai Bayon is more affordable, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh. The Creta has a higher starting price of Rs 10.9 lakh.

Which car has better ground clearance, the Bayon or the Creta?

The Bayon has a ground clearance of 205mm, which is more than the Creta's 190mm. So, the Bayon stands taller.

What engine options are available for the Hyundai Bayon and Creta?

Both offer a 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Creta also has diesel and turbo petrol options, which the Bayon lacks.

How do the dimensions of the Hyundai Bayon compare to the Creta?

The Bayon is slightly shorter but wider than the Creta. Its wheelbase is also very similar, just 10mm less than the Creta.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Creta Hyundai Bayon Bayon Vs Creta
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