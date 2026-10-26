Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which SUV Is Bigger, Taller And More Affordable?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai Bayon launched in India, priced lower than Creta.

Bayon offers higher ground clearance, but Creta is slightly longer.

Both share a petrol engine; Creta offers more powertrain choices.

Hyundai has launched its Bayon in India and it is based on the Global K platform while it is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh starting. Here let us check how it is in comparison to the Creta which is the superstar SUV in Hyundai's India lineup.

Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which Is Bigger?

The Bayon has a length of 4245mm while the Creta is slightly longer at 4330mm. However the Bayon is wider at 1810mm vs 1790mm.

In terms of wheelbase it is a close call too with the Bayon having a wheelbase of 2600mm and the Creta coming at 2610mm.





Ground Clearance: Which Car Stands Taller?

The Bayon has a ground clearance of 205mm which is more than the Creta which has a ground clearance of 190mm.

Engine And Powertrain: Which Car Has More Power?

The Bayon and Creta have a 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine which is a four cylinder unit while both come with an iVT and a manual. The Bayon though comes with a boost mode for the automatic iVT.

The Creta though comes with a diesel engine too and a turbo petrol which isn't there on the Bayon. The Bayon though could get a CNG version soon.

Price Comparison: Which Car Is More Expensive?

The Bayon is more accessible than the Creta with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh vs the Creta which starts at Rs 10.9 lakh.

Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which One To Go For?

The Creta is more expensive but has more features and offers more engine options while the Bayon is offering a more affordable option but having more technology along with offering a car for those who need not stretch for a fully loaded Creta.