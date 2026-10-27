Iran Hails ‘Very Good’ Talks With Saudi Arabia, Turkey And Pakistan Amid War Fears

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian security chief met Saudi, Turkish, Pakistani officials.

Nations agreed regional security should be endogenous, excluding foreign powers.

Discussions aimed at de-escalation amid regional conflict fears.

Officials concluded meeting, committing to continued dialogue for stability.

Iran’s security chief on Thursday described discussions with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan as “very good”, saying a “new atmosphere” was emerging in the region as diplomatic efforts gathered pace to prevent the Middle East war from flaring up again.

Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks after senior officials from the three countries held their first joint meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran.

The discussions ended without any major announcement, although the countries agreed to continue talks, according to Iranian state media.

Iran Calls For Regional Control Over Security

“I feel that a new atmosphere is emerging in the region… I sensed a very positive atmosphere in the discussions among the gentlemen,” Rezaei told Iranian state television.

He said the countries had agreed that regional security should be managed by nations in the region rather than outside powers. Rezaei described this approach as “endogenous”, meaning countries should take responsibility for ensuring their own security.

“The outcomes we agreed on were that security in the region where we live should be endogenous, meaning it should be achieved by the countries themselves,” he said, adding, “We must prevent any kind of foreign intervention in this region.”

Rezaei said the discussions also covered the situation in southern Lebanon, southern Syria, Gaza and the West Bank, highlighting the wider regional issues addressed during the meeting.

Saudi Arabia Emphasises De-escalation

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said the meeting was aimed at efforts to “de-escalate between the parties to the current crisis”.

The delegations included Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir and Turkey’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. The officials also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The visit marked the first joint trip to Tehran by officials from the three countries since they formed a defence alliance in Mecca in August. The meeting brought the four countries together for discussions as concerns mounted over the possibility of renewed hostilities.

Diplomatic Push Amid Fears Of Renewed War

The talks took place amid growing concern that the conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, could resume. The war has spread across the region, raising fears of further escalation.

Saudi Arabia has also faced attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, adding to regional security concerns as diplomatic efforts continue.

Although the Tehran meeting produced no major announcement, the countries agreed to continue discussions. Rezaei’s remarks signalled a positive assessment of the talks from the Iranian side, while Saudi Arabia highlighted the importance of de-escalation.