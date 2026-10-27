India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldIran Hails ‘Very Good’ Talks With Saudi Arabia, Turkey And Pakistan Amid War Fears

Iran Hails ‘Very Good’ Talks With Saudi Arabia, Turkey And Pakistan Amid War Fears

Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei has described discussions with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan as “very good”, saying a “new atmosphere” is emerging in the region.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian security chief met Saudi, Turkish, Pakistani officials.
  • Nations agreed regional security should be endogenous, excluding foreign powers.
  • Discussions aimed at de-escalation amid regional conflict fears.
  • Officials concluded meeting, committing to continued dialogue for stability.

Iran’s security chief on Thursday described discussions with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan as “very good”, saying a “new atmosphere” was emerging in the region as diplomatic efforts gathered pace to prevent the Middle East war from flaring up again.

Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks after senior officials from the three countries held their first joint meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran.

The discussions ended without any major announcement, although the countries agreed to continue talks, according to Iranian state media.

Iran Calls For Regional Control Over Security

“I feel that a new atmosphere is emerging in the region… I sensed a very positive atmosphere in the discussions among the gentlemen,” Rezaei told Iranian state television.

He said the countries had agreed that regional security should be managed by nations in the region rather than outside powers. Rezaei described this approach as “endogenous”, meaning countries should take responsibility for ensuring their own security.

“The outcomes we agreed on were that security in the region where we live should be endogenous, meaning it should be achieved by the countries themselves,” he said, adding, “We must prevent any kind of foreign intervention in this region.”

Rezaei said the discussions also covered the situation in southern Lebanon, southern Syria, Gaza and the West Bank, highlighting the wider regional issues addressed during the meeting.

Saudi Arabia Emphasises De-escalation

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said the meeting was aimed at efforts to “de-escalate between the parties to the current crisis”.

The delegations included Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir and Turkey’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. The officials also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The visit marked the first joint trip to Tehran by officials from the three countries since they formed a defence alliance in Mecca in August. The meeting brought the four countries together for discussions as concerns mounted over the possibility of renewed hostilities.

Diplomatic Push Amid Fears Of Renewed War

The talks took place amid growing concern that the conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, could resume. The war has spread across the region, raising fears of further escalation.

Saudi Arabia has also faced attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, adding to regional security concerns as diplomatic efforts continue.

Although the Tehran meeting produced no major announcement, the countries agreed to continue discussions. Rezaei’s remarks signalled a positive assessment of the talks from the Iranian side, while Saudi Arabia highlighted the importance of de-escalation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary goal of the recent Tehran meeting?

The meeting aimed to prevent the Middle East war from flaring up again and to de-escalate the current crisis. Participants agreed that regional security should be managed by nations within the region.

Which countries participated in the recent discussions in Tehran?

Senior officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan held discussions in Tehran. This was the first joint trip to Tehran by officials from these three countries since forming a defense alliance.

What was the main outcome of the discussions held in Tehran?

The discussions concluded without any major announcements. However, all participating countries agreed to continue their talks, indicating ongoing diplomatic efforts.

What does the

Mohsen Rezaei described

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Turkey Pakistan Us Iran War MECCA Pact
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Macron Vows ‘Strong Measures’ As France Braces For Fresh Protests On Halloween
Macron Vows ‘Strong Measures’ As France Braces For Fresh Protests On Halloween
World
Microsoft Offers Buyouts To 60,000 Employees Across US, India, UK And Canada Amid AI Push
Microsoft Offers Buyouts To 60,000 Employees Across US, India, UK And Canada
World
Iran-US Tensions: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia And Turkey Officials Meet Iran’s President; Asim Munir Among Attendees
Iran-US Tensions: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia And Turkey Officials Meet Iran’s President
World
Lula's Comeback, Student Power In Serbia: What Israel's Election Could Mean For Netanyahu
Lula Wins, Serbian Students Surge: Why Netanyahu's Israel Election Is Now In Focus
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Cyclone Arnab Alert: Heavy Rain and 80 Kmph Winds Threaten Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Coast
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget