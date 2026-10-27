Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclone Arnab intensified, expected to cross Andhra-Yanam coasts.

Odisha began evacuations, prepared shelters, relocated vulnerable populations.

Andhra Pradesh readied shelters, evacuated people, secured fishing boats.

Cyclone Arnab intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts by the forenoon of October 28. As Odisha and Andhra Pradesh brace for the storm, authorities have stepped up evacuation planning, identified temporary shelters and issued precautionary advisories.

In Odisha's Gajapati district, 15,000 vulnerable people have been identified for evacuation, while 281 cyclone and temporary shelters have been readied. The administration has also arranged for the relocation of pregnant women nearing their delivery dates as part of its preparations for the approaching cyclone.

IMD Forecasts Landfall Near Yanam

According to the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Cyclone Arnab moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph in the six hours leading up to 11.30 pm on October 26.

At that time, the storm was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 86.0°E. It was located around 400 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 350 km southeast of Visakhapatnam. The system was also about 420 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 520 km east of Machilipatnam and 590 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

The weather agency said the cyclone was likely to continue moving west-northwestwards until the evening of October 27 before turning northwestwards. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28.

The storm is forecast to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph. The system is being monitored continuously by the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam.

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Odisha Identifies 15,000 People For Evacuation

Gajapati District Collector and Magistrate Akshay Sunil Agrawal said the administration began preparations two days ago in response to the government's forecast, which included an orange warning for October 27-28 and a red warning for October 28-29.

"We have identified a total of 281 cyclone and temporary shelters. These facilities are fully equipped to accommodate evacuated individuals, with provisions for food, sleeping arrangements, sanitation, and drinking water," Agrawal told ANI.

The district administration has also made arrangements for 210 pregnant women whose deliveries are expected within the next 15 days. They are being shifted to maternity homes, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to ensure access to medical care during the cyclone.

In areas vulnerable to landslides, officials have conducted awareness campaigns using public address systems. Heavy machinery, including JCBs, has been positioned in advance to respond to possible landslides and related emergencies.

Ten fire service teams are available in the district, while two Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team have been deployed across various blocks.

Andhra Pradesh Prepares For Impact Across 16 Districts

The Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up precautionary measures, with preliminary assessments indicating that Cyclone Arnab could affect 16 districts, covering 2,460 revenue villages and 92 urban areas.

According to a government release, 1,763 cyclone shelters have been identified, while 2,907 control rooms have been established at district and mandal levels. A total of 3,185 nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate relief operations and emergency response.

Evacuation arrangements are also being undertaken across 2,107 Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward units. Residents of low-lying and vulnerable areas are being moved to safer locations, while educational institutions in cyclone-affected areas have been ordered to close as a precaution.

Beaches have been shut to the public, and movement on coastal roads is scheduled to be suspended from Tuesday afternoon.

Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni and CEO Prakhar Jain are reviewing preparations and coordinating with officials across departments. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is being regularly briefed on the measures being implemented, the release said.

RTGS Deputy CEO Dr M Madhuri and Executive Assistant P Srikhar also participated in a review meeting.

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Anganwadi Centres Shut In Ganjam, Doorstep Ration Delivery Planned

In neighbouring Ganjam district, the administration has declared holidays for all Anganwadi centres from October 27 to 29 in view of the anticipated impact of Cyclone Arnab.

Anganwadi workers and helpers have been advised to remain stationed in their respective areas. The administration has also arranged for Dry Ration and Take-Home Ration (THR) to be delivered directly to beneficiaries' doorsteps during the closure to ensure that nutritional support continues.

The Odisha State Transport Authority has separately issued precautionary measures aimed at ensuring safe vehicle movement and strengthening transport preparedness ahead of the storm.

Odisha Government Warns Against Unverified Cyclone Forecasts

The Odisha government has urged media organisations and digital platforms not to circulate false, misleading or speculative forecasts and warnings about Cyclone Arnab.

In its advisory, the government asked media outlets to rely on official information released by the IMD, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), district administrations and other authorised agencies. It also cautioned against sharing unverified messages, unofficial cyclone tracks and alarming predictions circulating on social media.

Print, electronic and digital media organisations have been advised to exercise due diligence and clearly attribute forecasts to authoritative government sources rather than presenting speculative models or third-party predictions as confirmed warnings.

The advisories come as authorities continue preparations for the cyclone's expected landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on October 28.

Fishing Boats Secured, Medical And Water Supplies Prepared

Authorities have taken measures to protect the fishing community ahead of the storm. According to the Andhra Pradesh government, all fishermen who had ventured into the sea have returned home, while all 30,043 fishing boats have been secured at harbours.

Special arrangements have also been made to maintain medical services in cyclone-prone areas. To prevent drinking water shortages, 2,613 emergency water tankers have been kept ready for deployment wherever required.

Fire and emergency services personnel have been positioned to remove fallen trees, clear roads and help restore connectivity, allowing emergency vehicles to reach affected areas.

The government said departments were coordinating to ensure timely evacuations, limit property damage and maintain essential services as the cyclone approaches.

(With inputs from agencies)