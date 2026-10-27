India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessUP GCC Innovation Summit: 15 MoUs signed, letters of comfort issued to 5 investors

UP GCC Innovation Summit: 15 MoUs signed, letters of comfort issued to 5 investors

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh government signed 15 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with companies and talent development partners, and issued letters of comfort to five investors during the UP GCC Innovation Summit-2026 here on Monday to position the state as a leading hub for Global Capability Centre.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 12:00 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh government signed 15 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with companies and talent development partners, and issued letters of comfort to five investors during the UP GCC Innovation Summit-2026 here on Monday to position the state as a leading hub for Global Capability Centres.

According to a UP government statement, MoUs were exchanged with 13 prominent educational institutions including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow during the summit.

These partnerships are expected to promote investment, innovation, skill development and high-value employment opportunities in the state, the statement said.

The Alumni Association of IIT Kanpur organised the conference in collaboration with Invest UP and HCL Tech.

Representatives from industry, policymakers, investors and technology experts discussed artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation and investment opportunities in global business services, the statement said.

At the conference, the government issued letters of comfort to Havells India Limited, Ameriprise India LLP, MetLife Global Operations Support Center Private Limited, LG Soft India Private Limited, and WSP Consultants India Private Limited.

However, for WSP Consultants India, approval from the industrial development minister and issuance of the formal letter are still pending, the statement said.

The conference saw agreements signed with leading companies, including EY GDS, AML RightSource, Computacenter, MetLife, DSV, DAMAC, Altruist, and Smartworks. The objective is to establish new Global Capability Centres in the state and expand existing operations, it said.

Smartworks is establishing two dedicated campuses in Lucknow.

To build a skilled workforce aligned with future requirements, Paytm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays, IBM, and Naukri entered into partnerships to collaborate on training and skill-development programmes.

Paytm signed two MoUs under this initiative. These agreements aim to increase investment in the Global Capability Centre sector, encourage innovation, and create new employment opportunities for young people, the statement said.

At the conference, MoUs were exchanged with IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIM Lucknow, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Aligarh Muslim University, Shiv Nadar University, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad, Lucknow University, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad, IIIT Lucknow, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Amity University and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. These partnerships aim to strengthen collaboration between educational institutions and industry, prepare students to meet industry requirements, and promote research, innovation, and skill development, the statement said.

The conference held seven thematic sessions, featuring discussions on selecting investment destinations for Global Capability Centres, artificial intelligence-driven operations, product-led innovation, collaboration with startups, the role of universities, and future skills.

Experts shared their views on developing talent to meet global companies' changing requirements and strengthening product development and research capabilities in India, the statement added. PTI NAV KVK

KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Business News 27 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Microsoft Offers Buyouts To 60,000 Employees Across US, India, UK And Canada Amid AI Push
Microsoft Offers Buyouts To 60,000 Employees Across US, India, UK And Canada
Business
Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which SUV Is Bigger, Taller And More Affordable?
Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Which SUV Is Bigger, Taller And More Affordable?
Business
Govt Notifies Flex-Fuel Vehicle Rules: What E100 Means For Indian Car Owners
Can Your Car Run On E100 Fuel? Govt Clarifies Rules For Flex-Fuel Vehicles
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 26): Metals Climb But Gold Near 3-Month Low, Check Latest Rates In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 26): Metals Climb But Gold Near 3-Month Low
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Cyclone Arnab Alert: Heavy Rain and 80 Kmph Winds Threaten Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Coast
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget