UP GCC Innovation Summit: 15 MoUs signed, letters of comfort issued to 5 investors

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh government signed 15 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with companies and talent development partners, and issued letters of comfort to five investors during the UP GCC Innovation Summit-2026 here on Monday to position the state as a leading hub for Global Capability Centres.

According to a UP government statement, MoUs were exchanged with 13 prominent educational institutions including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow during the summit.

These partnerships are expected to promote investment, innovation, skill development and high-value employment opportunities in the state, the statement said.

The Alumni Association of IIT Kanpur organised the conference in collaboration with Invest UP and HCL Tech.

Representatives from industry, policymakers, investors and technology experts discussed artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation and investment opportunities in global business services, the statement said.

At the conference, the government issued letters of comfort to Havells India Limited, Ameriprise India LLP, MetLife Global Operations Support Center Private Limited, LG Soft India Private Limited, and WSP Consultants India Private Limited.

However, for WSP Consultants India, approval from the industrial development minister and issuance of the formal letter are still pending, the statement said.

The conference saw agreements signed with leading companies, including EY GDS, AML RightSource, Computacenter, MetLife, DSV, DAMAC, Altruist, and Smartworks. The objective is to establish new Global Capability Centres in the state and expand existing operations, it said.

Smartworks is establishing two dedicated campuses in Lucknow.

To build a skilled workforce aligned with future requirements, Paytm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays, IBM, and Naukri entered into partnerships to collaborate on training and skill-development programmes.

Paytm signed two MoUs under this initiative. These agreements aim to increase investment in the Global Capability Centre sector, encourage innovation, and create new employment opportunities for young people, the statement said.

At the conference, MoUs were exchanged with IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIM Lucknow, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Aligarh Muslim University, Shiv Nadar University, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad, Lucknow University, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad, IIIT Lucknow, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Amity University and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. These partnerships aim to strengthen collaboration between educational institutions and industry, prepare students to meet industry requirements, and promote research, innovation, and skill development, the statement said.

The conference held seven thematic sessions, featuring discussions on selecting investment destinations for Global Capability Centres, artificial intelligence-driven operations, product-led innovation, collaboration with startups, the role of universities, and future skills.

Experts shared their views on developing talent to meet global companies' changing requirements and strengthening product development and research capabilities in India, the statement added. PTI NAV KVK

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