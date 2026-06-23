Raymond Eyes Expansion In British Fashion Market Through India-UK FTA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India emerges as global manufacturing hub amid textile challenges.

New Delhi: Raymond Lifestyle Ltd is positioning Raymond for a "bold international future" and India's free trade agreement with the UK will allow the company to capture one of the world's most discerning fashion markets, according to its Executive Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania.

Although FY26 tested the global textile and apparel industry via shifting trade dynamics and tariff recalibrations, the company is looking ahead with a vision anchored in lifestyle evolution and market expansion, Singhania said in his address to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2025-26.

Sharing the company's global ambitions, he said, "Beyond our borders, we are positioning Raymond for a bold international future." Singhania further said, "The landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement opens an exciting avenue for our global ambitions. This agreement creates a premier platform where quality British tailoring traditions meet Indian manufacturing excellence, allowing us to capture one of the world's most discerning fashion markets.

"We step into the future not just as participants in the global fashion arena, but as leaders shaping it." Looking ahead, he said, "Our vision is anchored in lifestyle evolution and market expansion. Our strategic entry into adjacent categories -- Ethnix -- for occasion wear, innerwear, and the newly launched Chairman's Collection -- is a deliberate extension of our trusted brand, designed to own the complete wardrobe of the modern Indian man." Reflecting on the global shift in geopolitical dynamics and a widespread corporate push for supply chain resilience, he said India is emerging as a preferred destination.

"The 'China-plus-one' strategy is an accelerating operational reality. With its vast manufacturing base, engineering talent, and democratic governance, India stands as the single-most credible alternative at scale," Singhania noted.

India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, the National Manufacturing Mission, and landmark bilateral trade agreements -- like the UK-India Free Trade Agreement -- form the architecture of an emerging manufacturing superpower, he added.

Singhania said FY26 tested the global textile and apparel industry via shifting trade dynamics and tariff recalibrations.

"Yet, the resilience of India's domestic consumption served as a powerful counterweight, anchoring our growth," he noted.

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