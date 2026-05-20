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HomeBusinessPM Modi lands in Rome, to meet Italian PM Meloni

PM Modi lands in Rome, to meet Italian PM Meloni

Rome, May 19 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed in Italy, where he will be meeting his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, and discuss with them ways to boost India-Italy cooperatio.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 May 2026 12:27 AM (IST)

Rome, May 19 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed in Italy, where he will be meeting his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, and discuss with them ways to boost India-Italy cooperation.

Modi, who is on a four-nation European tour, arrived here from Norway.

He was received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. This is the final leg of his five-nation tour.

"Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them," Modi posted on X.

"This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also be visiting the Headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and strengthening India’s commitment to multilateralism as well as global food security," the post read.

"Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"India and Italy share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership. The visit is set to add new momentum to the India-Italy partnership," Jaiswal added.

PM Modi had previously visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit.

Before arriving in Rome, the prime minister was in Oslo, Norway, where he participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit. PTI AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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