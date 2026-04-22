Sukanya Samriddhi To SIPs: Best Investments To Secure Your Daughter’s Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Start early with consistent, manageable contributions for growth.

Combine Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana with mutual funds for stability.

Include fixed deposits, PPF, and insurance for protection.

Planning for your daughter’s future often begins with a simple goal – to give her the right opportunities at the right time. With education costs rising and inflation affecting long-term expenses, relying only on savings may not be enough. A structured approach, built early, can help you stay prepared. Instead of looking for one perfect option, it helps to understand how different investments can work together.

Start early to build a strong foundation



Starting early can make a meaningful difference. Even small, regular contributions can grow into a sizable corpus over time through compounding. It also gives you flexibility. You can take a balanced approach to risk and adjust your investments as your child grows. You do not need to wait for a higher income to begin. Starting with manageable amounts and increasing contributions gradually can help you stay consistent.

Choosing the right mix of investment options



There is no single solution to meet the maximum goals. A mix of investments can help balance stability and growth. The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is often considered one of the best starting points. It offers government-backed returns and tax benefits, making it suitable for long-term savings.

Alongside this, mutual funds through SIPs can help you build wealth over time. These market-linked investments can support long-term goals like higher education by helping you stay ahead of inflation.

For stability, options like fixed deposits and debt funds can be useful. They may offer moderate returns, but they provide predictability when you are closer to your goal. The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is another option that adds stability and disciplined long-term savings to your plan. You may also consider child insurance or ULIP-based plans, which combine investment with protection, helping ensure continuity in case of unforeseen events.

Don’t overlook protection and flexibility



Investments alone are not enough. Financial protection is important. Adequate life and health insurance can ensure that your child’s plans remain secure, even during unexpected situations. At the same time, maintaining some flexibility is useful. Avoid locking all your funds into long-term instruments. Keeping a portion in liquid options can help you manage emergencies without disturbing your overall plan.

Stay consistent and review regularly



Consistency plays a key role in long-term planning. Regular investments, even in small amounts, can create discipline and stability. Periodic reviews help ensure that your strategy stays aligned with changing needs and market conditions. As your daughter grows, your priorities may shift. Reviewing your portfolio once or twice a year can help you stay on track.

Planning for your daughter’s future is not about choosing one investment but building a balanced and flexible approach over time. Starting early and diversifying across options can create a strong financial foundation. In a changing environment, steady planning can help you support her goals with greater confidence.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)