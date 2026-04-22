ASML Layoffs: Europe’s Chip Giant To Cut 1,700 Jobs Despite Booming Demand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ASML plans restructuring, potentially cutting 1,700 jobs, impacting middle management.

Efficiency drive aims to simplify structure amid AI-driven growth, improving decision-making.

Roles affected include managers and coordinators; hiring freeze planned for summer.

ASML Layoffs: ASML, Europe’s most valuable company and a critical player in the global semiconductor supply chain, is moving ahead with a significant restructuring plan that could see up to 1,700 jobs cut, with middle management roles bearing the brunt.

The development, first reported by Business Insider on April 21, citing internal documents, reflects the Dutch chip equipment maker’s attempt to simplify its organisational structure and improve efficiency amid rapid growth driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Why ASML Is Restructuring Now

The planned job cuts follow an earlier announcement in January, when the company outlined its intention to streamline operations and reorient its focus towards engineering, reported Livemint.

According to the report, both employees and customers had raised concerns about the company’s complex and layered organisational setup, which was seen as slowing down decision-making and execution.

ASML has since moved to redesign its internal structure, aiming to reduce managerial layers and sharpen operational efficiency.

Middle Management In Focus

Internal documents indicate that a wide range of managerial and coordination roles are expected to be affected.

Positions identified for elimination include department managers, group leaders, team leaders and project leads, among others. Several coordination-heavy roles, such as program managers, product owners, scrum masters, release train engineers and delivery owners are also expected to be impacted.

The restructuring also involves redefining the role of architects, senior technical staff responsible for overseeing projects, by narrowing their responsibilities and improving clarity in execution.

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Hiring Freeze And Global Impact

As part of the broader overhaul, ASML is planning a six-week hiring freeze during the summer months.

The company has also revised its estimates for layoffs in the United States, reducing the expected number of affected roles from 300 to 185, according to Business Insider.

ASML currently employs around 44,000 people globally, and the restructuring is expected to have implications across multiple regions.

CEO Signals Growth Amid Cuts

Despite the planned layoffs, ASML’s leadership has emphasised that the company remains on a growth trajectory.

In a letter to employees sent in February, CEO Christophe Fouquet acknowledged concerns raised by staff regarding the transformation, but reiterated the company’s long-term expansion plans.

“We realise that we will continue to grow at a fast pace and will need people on the operations side to help us achieve that growth,” Fouquet wrote.

As part of the restructuring, the company aims to create around 1,400 new engineering roles, indicating a shift in focus rather than an overall contraction of the workforce.

A Critical Player In The Chip Industry

ASML occupies a unique position in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

It is the only company in the world capable of manufacturing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines at scale, equipment that is essential for producing advanced semiconductor chips used in smartphones, computers and artificial intelligence systems.

The surge in demand for AI technologies has driven strong sales and revenue growth for ASML, with its machines, priced as high as $400 million, being sought after by major chipmakers such as TSMC and Intel, according to the report.

Layoffs Amid Strong Demand

The restructuring comes at a time when ASML is reporting robust financial performance, highlighting a broader trend in the technology sector where companies are prioritising efficiency even during periods of growth.

An ASML spokesperson told Business Insider that the reorganisation plans are not yet final and that the company has already reduced the scale of layoffs in certain regions, particularly in the United States.

The company also indicated that it expects to create “several hundreds” of new roles, particularly in areas such as AI, manufacturing and customer support, with priority given to employees affected by the restructuring.

Part Of A Wider Tech Industry Trend

ASML’s move mirrors a broader shift across global technology companies, many of which have been cutting middle management roles in recent years.

Firms including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta have undertaken similar exercises to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

According to Reuters, Meta is also planning a fresh round of layoffs that could affect around 8,000 employees, marking one of its most significant workforce reductions since its earlier restructuring phase.

What Happens Next

ASML is currently in discussions with unions and its work council, a body representing employees, regarding the structure and timing of the layoffs.

These consultations are expected to play a key role in shaping how the restructuring is implemented.