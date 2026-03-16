Silver prices declined due to a stronger US dollar and cautious investor sentiment, influenced by rising energy prices and potential delays in US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Silver Prices Tank Today (March 16), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on March 16, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today March 16 2026: Silver prices declined on Monday, tracking weakness in global bullion markets as a stronger US dollar and cautious investor sentiment weighed on precious metals.
In international markets, silver prices moved lower alongside gold as traders reacted to rising energy prices and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts.
Analysts said the strengthening of the US dollar has reduced the appeal of dollar-denominated commodities, including silver, as it makes them more expensive for overseas buyers. The move has also prompted investors to trim exposure to precious metals.
Market positioning has reflected this caution, with participants cutting holdings in precious metals-linked investment instruments amid rising uncertainty around the global interest rate outlook.
According to Manav Modi, Analyst – Commodities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, rising energy prices have strengthened the US dollar and increased concerns that the Federal Reserve could postpone rate cuts. Earlier expectations of a reduction in March have faded, while the probability of cuts later this year has slipped to around 80 per cent.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to keep markets on edge. Oil prices have remained volatile after the US targeted Iran’s key oil-export hub of Kharg Island over the weekend, raising concerns over global supply disruptions.
Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, noted that the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, now entering its third week, has added to market uncertainty.
Higher energy costs and persistent inflationary pressures have dampened expectations of imminent rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks, creating near-term headwinds for precious metals, including silver.
Market participants are now awaiting policy decisions from several global central banks this week, including those in the US, the Eurozone, the UK, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, China, Brazil and Russia, which are expected to provide further direction to bullion prices.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 16
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 276 per gram and Rs 276,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|276
|276,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|276
|276,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|276
|276,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|276
|276,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|276
|276,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|276
|276,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|270
|270,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices decline on March 16, 2026?
How does a stronger US dollar affect silver prices?
A stronger US dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities like silver more expensive for overseas buyers, reducing their appeal and prompting investors to trim holdings.
What are the current silver prices in major Indian cities?
Silver prices vary across cities, with rates like Rs 270 per gram in Delhi and Rs 276 per gram in Chennai on March 16, 2026.
What is the impact of geopolitical tensions on silver prices?
Geopolitical tensions, such as those involving Iran and the US-Israeli conflict, contribute to market uncertainty and can affect global supply chains, influencing commodity prices like silver.