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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Take A Hit Today (March 16), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Take A Hit Today (March 16), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 16) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Monday, beginning the week on a weak note as a stronger US dollar and negative global cues weighed on sentiment in the bullion market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery dropped Rs 2,225, or 1.4 per cent, to Rs 1,56,241 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 7,881 lots.

Analysts attributed the decline to rising energy prices that have boosted the US dollar and increased concerns that the US Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts. According to Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, earlier expectations of a rate reduction at the March meeting have largely diminished, while the likelihood of cuts later this year has eased to around 80 per cent.

Market positioning has also turned cautious, with holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds falling by nearly 31 tonnes so far this month as investors trimmed exposure amid growing uncertainty, Modi added.

Gold hovered close to the $5,000 per ounce mark after two consecutive weeks of losses, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities. He noted that oil price volatility intensified after the US targeted Iran’s key oil-export hub of Kharg Island over the weekend, raising concerns over global supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran has entered its third week without any clear resolution, unsettling financial markets.

Higher energy prices and rising inflationary pressures have dampened expectations of imminent rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks, creating headwinds for non-yielding assets such as gold, Trivedi said.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  fell, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 16

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,930

22 Karat- 14,605

18 Karat- 11,953

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,048

22 Karat- 14,710

18 Karat- 12,400

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,742

22 Karat- 14,430

18 Karat- 11,807

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,742

22 Karat- 14,430

18 Karat- 11,807

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,742

22 Karat- 14,430

18 Karat- 11,807

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,742

22 Karat- 14,430

18 Karat- 11,807

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,742 14,430 11,807
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,747 14,435 11,812
Gold Rate in Indore 15,747 14,445 11,812
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,757 14,445 11,822
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,048 14,710 12,400
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,742 14,430 11,807
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,742 14,430 11,807
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,757 14,445 11,822
Gold Rate in Salem 16,048 14,710 12,400
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,742 14,430 11,807
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,742 14,430 11,807
Gold Rate in Patna 15,747 14,435 11,812

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices slip on Monday?

Gold prices dropped due to a stronger US dollar and negative global cues. Rising energy prices and concerns about the US Federal Reserve potentially delaying interest rate cuts also contributed.

What is the current price of gold futures for April delivery on MCX?

Gold futures for April delivery on MCX dropped by Rs 2,225, or 1.4%, to Rs 1,56,241 per 10 grams. This movement was accompanied by a business turnover of 7,881 lots.

What factors are influencing the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates?

Rising energy prices and inflationary pressures have dampened expectations of imminent rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Earlier hopes for a March cut have diminished, with the likelihood of cuts later this year easing.

How have investors reacted to the current market uncertainty?

Investors have become cautious, leading to a reduction in holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds. So far this month, these holdings have decreased by nearly 31 tonnes.

What are the gold prices per gram in Delhi on March 16th?

In Delhi on March 16th, 24 Karat gold was priced at 15,930 per gram, 22 Karat at 14,605 per gram, and 18 Karat at 11,953 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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