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HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Could Hit Jackpot, Minimum Pension May Reach Rs 25,000

8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Could Hit Jackpot, Minimum Pension May Reach Rs 25,000

With a factor of 2.86, the minimum pension may rise from the current Rs 9,000 to about Rs 25,740 per month, which would mark a sharp increase compared to the existing level.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
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The proposed 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a major boost for central government pensioners, with reports suggesting that the minimum pension could rise to around Rs 25,000 per month. The revision will depend largely on the fitment factor, a key formula used to calculate salary and pension increases across pay levels. The government has already approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, raising hopes among more than 1.2 crore employees and pensioners that the new recommendations will provide relief from rising living costs and improve post-retirement financial security.

Fitment Factor Key To Pension Hike

The fitment factor plays a crucial role in deciding how much salaries and pensions are increased under every pay commission. In the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was applied, while the 6th Pay Commission had recommended a factor of 1.86. Using the 2.57 factor, the minimum basic pay was raised from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month.

For the 8th Pay Commission, reports suggest the fitment factor may range between 2.5 and 2.86. If the higher end of this range is adopted, the minimum pension could increase significantly. With a factor of 2.86, the minimum pension may rise from the current Rs 9,000 to about Rs 25,740 per month, which would mark a sharp increase compared to the existing level.

Such a revision is being seen as necessary to keep pace with inflation and the rising cost of living, especially for retired government employees who depend on fixed pensions.

Unified Pension Scheme Proposal

Alongside the pay commission revision, the government is also considering a Unified Pension Scheme aimed at simplifying pension benefits. Under the proposed system, employees with at least 25 years of service may receive a pension equal to 50 per cent of their average basic pay during the last 12 months before retirement.

The scheme is also expected to guarantee a minimum pension of around Rs 10,000 for those who have completed at least 10 years of service. Officials believe the unified system could make pension calculations more transparent and ensure more predictable income after retirement.

Although the final recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are yet to be announced, the possibility of the minimum pension rising to around Rs 25,000 has generated optimism among pensioners across the country, who are hoping for a stronger financial cushion in the coming years.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
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8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
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