Silver Prices Take A Hit (March 24), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

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Silver Prices Today March 24 2026: Silver prices extended their decline on Monday, coming under pressure amid a broad-based sell-off in precious metals driven by rising inflation concerns and a firm US dollar.

The weakness follows a sharp correction in global bullion markets, where silver has been impacted by heightened volatility and a shift in investor sentiment. Analysts said inflation fears, fuelled by surging crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, have reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets such as silver.

In international markets, the sell-off in precious metals continued, with Comex contracts witnessing sustained losses for multiple sessions. The decline in gold prices below key psychological levels further added to pressure on silver, given the strong correlation between the two metals.

Market participants noted that silver, which had seen a strong rally in recent months, is now facing aggressive profit booking and concerns around stretched valuations. The current phase reflects a broader correction after an extended uptrend.

At the same time, macroeconomic factors remain a key driver. The US dollar index has held firm above the 99 mark, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for global buyers. The Indian rupee has also weakened near the 94 level against the US dollar, adding to volatility in domestic markets.

Despite the near-term correction, analysts maintain that silver’s long-term outlook remains constructive, supported by robust industrial demand and structural supply constraints. However, in the short term, price action is expected to remain volatile as markets adjust to evolving inflation expectations and interest rate outlooks.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 24

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Gold price in India today, click here.