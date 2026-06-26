Think A Pension Is Enough? Here's Why Retirement Planning Matters More Than Ever

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Many Indians are becoming increasingly aware that preparing financially for life after work is no longer optional. As retirement planning gains importance, financial institutions are also introducing tailored solutions designed to meet different income levels, goals and life stages.

Although the terms retirement planning and pension planning are often used interchangeably, they are not the same. Retirement planning covers the broader process of securing financial independence after leaving the workforce, while pension planning focuses specifically on creating a regular stream of income once employment ends.

Understanding this distinction can help individuals make informed financial decisions and build a strategy that supports their lifestyle throughout retirement. Knowing what each approach offers is the first step towards long-term financial security.

Understanding Retirement And Pension Planning

Retirement planning is a comprehensive financial strategy aimed at building sufficient wealth to maintain financial independence after a person stops working, usually around the age of 60. For many people, this journey begins as early as their 20s or early 30s, allowing more time to accumulate savings and investments.

Pension planning, by comparison, focuses on creating a dedicated corpus that generates a regular income after retirement. While the objectives differ, both retirement planning and pension planning ultimately seek to ensure that individuals can maintain their standard of living without relying on others for financial support.

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Estimating The Retirement Corpus

One of the most important starting points is assessing your current age and income. These factors determine how much can be invested every month towards retirement. As a general guideline, setting aside at least 10 per cent of monthly salary for retirement savings can help build a long-term corpus. It is equally important to calculate the number of working years available before retirement.

The next consideration is estimating the length of retirement. Thanks to advances in healthcare and rising life expectancy, retirement can now span several decades. For instance, someone retiring at 60 with an expected lifespan of 85 may need financial support for another 25 years.

Inflation also plays a crucial role in retirement planning. Rising prices reduce the purchasing power of money over time. An amount that comfortably covers monthly expenses today may not be sufficient years later. Factoring in an annual inflation rate of 6 to 8 per cent while estimating future expenses can help create a more realistic retirement plan.

Building A Balanced Retirement Portfolio

Creating a retirement corpus requires a balanced mix of investments that can meet immediate financial needs while also supporting long-term wealth creation and keeping pace with inflation.

For retirees, a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) can provide regular cash flow by allowing withdrawals from mutual funds at fixed intervals. Savings accounts and fixed deposits can also form part of an income bucket, helping cover day-to-day expenses after retirement.

To diversify investments, individuals may also consider short-term debt funds, which have the potential to deliver higher returns than fixed deposits. For long-term growth, equity-oriented investments such as Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) can contribute to wealth creation over an extended period.

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Why Healthcare And Regular Reviews Matter

Healthcare costs typically rise with age, making it essential to allocate a dedicated budget for medical expenses. Building a separate healthcare fund alongside investing in suitable health insurance plans can help manage future medical needs without affecting other retirement savings.

Retirement planning is not a one-time exercise. It requires years of disciplined investing and periodic reviews. Assessing investments at least once every year allows individuals to make adjustments based on changes in income, financial goals or market conditions.

Even those who begin planning later in life still have opportunities to prepare for retirement. Choosing appropriate investment options and maintaining a balanced allocation between growth-oriented assets such as equities and relatively stable debt funds can help build a meaningful retirement corpus over a shorter period.